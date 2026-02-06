Championing safe and supportive places for young people this mental health week

To help children and young people feel safe, valued and connected online and in the places where they live, play and learn, Warwickshire services are supporting Children’s Mental Health Week 2026.

This year’s theme for the annual awareness week from the charity Place2Be, is ‘This Is My Place’. The aim of the week is to support the systems around children and young people, so they feel they belong and that their wellbeing matters. A sense of belonging helps children and young people to feel included and able to make a difference in their communities which can support their mental health.

Warwickshire County Council and partners are promoting the week to encourage children and young people to talk about mental health and wellbeing with services, their peers and their families, and reassure them that they will be heard. Good mental health is shaped throughout childhood, so it’s important for children to build confidence, independence and the ability to navigate life’s ups and down.

Last month Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health Annual Report 2025 was published, with a theme of ‘Growing Up Online’. The content identifies the impact that social media and digital spaces can have on children and young people’s mental health.

Although social media offers opportunities for creativity, connection, and learning, it also exposes young people to pressures such as misinformation, isolation, and targeted commercial content - all of which can affect their physical and mental health.

In summary the annual report found that by working together families, schools, services and communities can help shape safer online and offline environments.

This collective approach is essential to ensuring that technology supports young people’s wellbeing and can empower every child to feel safe, supported, and able to thrive in an increasingly digital world. To view a copy please visit the Director of Public Health Annual Report 2025

There are a number of different mental health services for young people in Warwickshire. Support in the community and from these services is more important than ever to ensure children, young people and their families can find help when they need it and access information and advice.

Resources like Wellbeing 4 Life’s life map offer practical advice to help families nurture good mental health through each stage of life.

Coventry and Warwickshire RISE, a family of NHS mental health services for children and young people, provides a variety of support. From mental health specialists based in schools to therapy and crisis services. The Warwickshire Rise Service offers comprehensive support for all children and young people, which includes:

Direct support: A combination of group sessions for young people and their parents or carers, along with individual therapeutic interventions.

School-based resilience programmes: Initiatives like Boomerang, Big Umbrella, and Mental Health in School Teams.

Support for caregivers: Collaborating with social care, schools, and other professionals.

Community-based support: Resources for parents and carers through Rise Community Partnerships.

24-hour support: Access to crisis care and a 24/7 helpline.

Young people aged 11-25 can also access free, safe, and confidential support through Kooth.com. This online service offers access to trained counsellors between midday and 10pm on weekdays and 6pm to 10pm at weekends. Young people can also use Kooth to find wellbeing tips, join moderated forums, or keep track of their emotions with a daily journal.

Families with children and young people who have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) can find tailored advice and support through Warwickshire’s Local SEND Offer. This online resource includes information and guidance to help families connect with the right services.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “Children’s Mental Health Week is an important reminder that every young person deserves to feel they belong – at home, at school, online and in their community. When children feel safe and connected, they are better able to grow in confidence, express themselves and seek support when they need it.” “This year’s theme, ‘This Is My Place’, speaks directly to how powerful a sense of belonging can be for young people. By listening to children and working together with families, schools and services, we can help create spaces, and offer support, so every young person feels valued and supported in their wellbeing.”

For more information about mental health and wellbeing support for children and young people in Warwickshire, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-wellbeing/emotional-wellbeing-mental-health-support-y…

For more information about mental health and wellbeing in Warwickshire, visit: Warwickshire County Council Mental Health Support.



To learn more about Warwickshire’s Family Information Service visit: Warwickshire’s Family Information Service