Have your say on Local Government Reorganisation in Warwickshire

Government consultation on Local Government Reorganisation in Warwickshire launches and will run for seven weeks.

The government has launched a consultation to invite residents, businesses, and key stakeholders, to have their say as part of the consultation on what Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) should look like in Warwickshire.

Currently, Warwickshire has two-tiers of local government, Warwickshire County Council as one tier and five District and Borough Councils - North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Stratford and Warwick District Councils as the second tier.

Local government reorganisation (LGR) is planned for Warwickshire because central government has set out a national policy to reorganise the current two-tier system of local government in England to one tier, and Warwickshire is one of the areas affected by that policy.

In line with the Local Authority Publicity Code, the councils are not promoting or advocating for any option within the consultation. The consultation is being led by Government, which is seeking views on the options that have been put forward.

The Government is only consulting on whether residents would prefer one unitary council for Warwickshire, or separate north and south unitary councils.

How to take part

If you would like to share your views on Local Government Reorganisation in Warwickshire, the easiest way to take part is to provide your feedback through the online survey.

The consultation is open from Thursday, 5 February, until Thursday, 26 March.

Alternatively, paper copies will be available from:

Main council office reception areas

Libraries operated by Warwickshire County Council

Council-operated Museums

Paper copies can also be requested by calling 01926 410 410

Your responses to the questions can then be submitted by email to lgrconsultationresponse@communities.gov.uk.

Written responses can also be sent to:

LGR Consultation

Fry Building 2NE

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

2 Marsham Street

London

SW1P 4DF

If completing a paper copy of the consultation form, please make it clear which consultation you are responding to.

Statement on behalf of all Council leaders in Warwickshire:

“Back in November 2025 we submitted each councils’ preferred options to Government. The Government is now looking to consult with the public and stakeholders to help them to make the final decision on LGR for Warwickshire.

“We hope you will take some time to share your views and help Government to understand what is important to you and how the reorganisation might impact you. We expect to hear the final decision later in the year and will update you further then.

“We would like to collectively thank all residents, businesses, and stakeholders across Warwickshire for supporting the process so far, as we now move towards the final stage of reorganisation of your local councils.”

Local Government White Paper for Warwickshire

The English Devolution White Paper published on 16 December 2024, outlined the Government's ambition for devolution and local government reform in Warwickshire.

It includes plans to establish unitary councils in existing two-tier areas and invited councils to develop proposals for local government reorganisation.

The White Paper aims to ensure that decisions are made closer to local people, communities, and businesses, and it sets out the criteria for devolution deals. The White Paper is a significant step towards a new way of governing in England.

Timeline for reorganisation

Each council in Warwickshire had to submit its full proposal for LGR to government by 28 November 2025 for its consideration.

The proposed vesting day for new unitary authority or authorities in Warwickshire is set for April 2028.

Issued on behalf of the councils of North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Stratford District, Warwick District and Warwickshire County.