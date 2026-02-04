Time to Talk Day 2026

Time to Talk Day (5th February), is a day to sit down with family, friends or work colleagues to have honest conversations around mental health.

For many people this can feel daunting but talking openly can help to share concerns and worries.

Although the day is designed to spark these important discussions, it’s important to emphasise that conversations around mental health can happen at any time of the year.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care at Warwickshire County Council said: “One in five people across the country will experience a mental health problem in any given year. Many people of all ages feel unable to speak openly about their mental health due to fear of rejection or stigma, but small conversations can make a meaningful difference. Support services are available for you.”

Coventry Warwickshire and Worcestershire (CWW) MIND has provided guidance that can help to start a conversation about mental health and wellbeing. This includes:

Ask questions and listen

Asking questions can give the person space to express how they’re feeling and what they’re going through. It can also help you to understand their experience better. Try to ask questions that are open and not leading or judgmental. For example, “how does that affect you?” or “what does it feel like?”

Think about the time and place

Sometimes it’s easier to talk side by side rather than face to face. If you do talk in person, you might want to chat while doing something else. You could start a conversation when you’re walking or cooking. But don’t let the search for the perfect place put you off!

Don't try and fix it

It can be hard to see someone you care about having a difficult time. Try to resist the urge to offer quick fixes to what they’re going through. Learning to manage or recover from a mental health problem can be a long journey. They’ve likely already considered lots of different tools and strategies. Just enabling them to talk can be really powerful, so unless they’ve asked for advice directly, it might be best just to listen.

Treat them the same

When someone has a mental health problem, they’re still the same person as they were before. When a friend or loved one opens up about mental health, they don’t want you to treat them any differently. If you want to support them, keep it simple. Do the things you’d normally do.

Be patient

No matter how hard you try, some people might not be ready to talk about what they’re going through. That’s ok – the fact that you’ve tried to talk may make it easier for them to open up another time.

To talk to someone today, call Coventry and Warwickshire’s local mental health wellbeing line for free on 0800 616 171, provided by Wellbeing for Warwickshire. Wellbeing line staff can provide emotional support for residents including those who are:

feeling low, anxious or stressed and wanting to talk to another person

needing advice about how to get more support with an issue that's affecting your mental wellbeing

feeling socially isolated and just need a chat.

For anyone struggling, there are a range of mental health and wellbeing support services offered in a variety of ways across Coventry and Warwickshire. Please reach out for support.

Anyone worried about someone that might be struggling with the demands of life or finding things particularly hard, and not sure how to approach a conversation can get help via the Dear Life website: www.dearlife.org.uk

Supportive tools like the Stay Alive app, a free suicide prevention pocket resource, can also help individuals that are struggling to cope. It contains tips and practical steps to help support someone feeling suicidal as well as local mental health and suicide prevention information.

It’s important that we all pay close attention to our own wellbeing, and the wellbeing of those around us. There are a range of things that individuals and communities can do to improve mental health and build wellbeing and kindness into daily life.

Coventry and Warwickshire residents are also encouraged to build the Five Ways to Wellbeing into their daily lives to boost their mental health and wellbeing. The Five Ways to Wellbeing includes suggestions for ways to connect, keep learning, be active, give and take notice.

Examples include joining local groups, enjoying outdoor spaces, taking part in community events and many more. These activities are designed to boost physical and mental wellbeing, strengthen social ties, and encourage healthier habits.

Find out more from: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fivewaystowellbeing

Alongside the wellbeing support offered across Coventry and Warwickshire, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) continue to work closely with partners to ensure people can access the right help at the right time.

Jacky Vincent, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) said: “As we continue encouraging open conversations about mental health, it is vital that people feel supported to understand their own wellbeing needs. Tools like CWPT’s Dimensions platform help individuals reflect on what matters most to them and connect with support tailored to their circumstances. No one should feel they have to manage their mental health alone, and we’re committed to ensuring help is accessible whenever people need it.”

As we mark Time to Talk Day, we encourage everyone across Coventry and Warwickshire to take a moment to reach out, listen and access the support available locally to build a kinder, healthier place for all.