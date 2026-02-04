Explore, play, learn: Keep kids busy and healthy this half‑term

There’s lots on for children and young people across Warwickshire this February half term, with events taking place at country parks, museums, libraries and local centres.

With opportunities to explore outdoors, get creative, enjoy storytelling and take part in inclusive activities, there’s many activities taking place different ages and interests in the school holidays.

Events and activities

Families can enjoy the benefits of spending active time outdoors with half-term fun at Warwickshire’s country parks. Activities will take place at Ryton Pools Country Park and Kingsbury Water Park, including campfire popcorn, teddy bear dens, making natural bird feeders and more. Book tickets at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/activities.

Alongside the scheduled activities, the parks offer varied play areas, woods and lakes to explore, quirky independent cafes to discover, and more. Browse the country parks and greenways at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/explore.

A free, hands-on event will be taking place at Market Hall Museum in Warwick with Buzzing with Life: Discover the World of Bugs and Bees! The event includes bug handling sessions with ZooLab, insect-themed craft activities and colouring inspired by the Dorothy Cadbury exhibit. Children can also take part in the Bug Hunt Museum Trail, exploring the galleries to uncover insects hidden among the displays. More information and booking details are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/heritage-and-culture-warwickshire-74671062993

Petting zoos and farms are always a half term favourite. To ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience, visitors of all ages are reminded how to avoid picking up infections from any animal friends they come into contact with. Enjoy these places safely by supervising children to wash their hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds after petting or feeding animals. Keep faces away from the animals and fingers out of mouths. Dr Rachel Hornigold, Consultant in Public Health provides further information in this video https://youtube.com/shorts/CtcmUiy93tc?feature=share

Children and Family Centres across Warwickshire will also be offering a range of free activities during the half-term break. Contact local centres to find out more or drop in to find out what is available. More information is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilycentres.

Libraries across Warwickshire host family events throughout the half-term holiday. Membership to borrow books is free, and so are most activities, making libraries an accessible option for children and young people across the county.

A highlight of the week is Read, Rave & Celebrate Stories!, a live-streamed event taking place at selected libraries as part of the National Year of Reading 2026. The event will feature a live BBC CBeebies Bedtime Story, broadcast from Leeds Central Library, offering a fun and interactive way to celebrate reading. The full programme of library activities is available in the What’s On Guide, with further details about the CBeebies event available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/movies-and-media-2633169

Find ideas for activities suitable for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) by visiting Warwickshire’s Local Offer Facebook page. Follow the page for regular updates on inclusive events and opportunities taking place across the county.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added: “The February half-term events and advice offered by the council’s services reflect our Child Friendly Warwickshire commitment to help children be healthy and happy. The wide variety of activities and accessible opportunities encourage learning, creativity, exercise a chance for families to spend time together and I hope many will take part.”

To keep up to date with family information, events and activities in Warwickshire sign-up to the council's newsletter.