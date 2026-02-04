Another illegal cigarette shop shut down following Trading Standards and police action

The shop also sold vapes to children.

A shop in North Warwickshire has been closed following action by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) Trading Standards and Warwickshire Police after illegal cigarettes were seized. The business was also found to be selling vapes to children.

PayLess Mini Market on High Street in Coleshill was shut down after Trading Standards officers, supported by police, seized illegal (counterfeit and non-duty paid) cigarettes and tobacco from the premises.

Following the seizure, Trading Standards worked with the landlord to evict the tenants. Working with landlords to remove tenants who breach their tenancy agreements through criminal activity is a key approach used by Trading Standards to disrupt the sale of illegal tobacco.

The shop was also identified as selling nicotine vapes to children. Trading Standards carried out a test purchase at the premises in late October and confirmed that a sale of a nicotine vape was made to a person under the age of 18.

This was part of a wider operation by Trading Standards to tackle the illegal sales of tobacco and vapes to children, during which young volunteers attempted to purchase cigarettes or vapes. Of the thirteen premises targeted across Warwickshire, two including PayLess Mini Market made illegal sales, both in north Warwickshire. Investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities at WCC, said:

“The sale of cheap illegal tobacco makes it easier for children and young people to buy and encourages more smoking among both adults and young people, putting their health at risk. Shops that sell cheap illegal tobacco also undermine legitimate local businesses. We will continue to work closely with our partners, including the police and landlords, to take robust action against traders who break the law.”

You can report the sale of illegal cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline: 0808 223 1133.

Free support to stop smoking or vaping

WCC is also encouraging people who smoke or vape to access free support to quit.

Anyone aged 12 and over can get help to quit smoking or vaping through Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire. With the right support, people are three times more likely to quit successfully.

The free 12-week programme offers tailored support and may include access to a stop smoking advisor, the Smoke Free app, stop smoking medication and stop smoking aids.

More information is available at smokefreecw.co.uk.