Call for young people to vote in the Warwickshire Youth Council Elections 2026

The polls are now open for young people, aged 11 to 17 years old, across Warwickshire to vote for their peers in the 2026 Warwickshire Youth Council elections.

Voting takes place online from 2 February to 27 February, with over 50 young candidates standing for election this year. Each candidate has created a manifesto based on the issues that matter most to them - from mental health, public transport and climate action to safety, equality, and opportunities for young people.

Once again, this year’s applications were inspiring, thoughtful and filled with hope. Many young people spoke passionately about wanting to make a difference in their communities. They referenced experiences such as volunteering, mentoring, student leadership, advocacy work, public speaking as well as achievements in areas including arts, technology, debating and youth programmes. They expressed a strong desire to be heard, to support their peers, and to help shape a brighter future for Warwickshire. Their commitment, creativity and ambition shone through every submission, showing just how incredible Warwickshire’s young people are.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging young people across all communities to get involved and cast their vote, supported by teachers, parents and carers.

Every voter gets three votes and the voting process is easy. Simply visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website to read through the candidate's manifestos, make a note of those that stand out and follow the steps to complete the voting process.

Councillor George Finch, Warwickshire County Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “Being a child-friendly county means we must listen to children and young people and we take every opportunity to involve them in real decision‑making offering the chance to make a difference.

“The Youth Council elections provide a platform for them to talk about what matters to them and a genuine say in issues that affect their lives. The voting process allows them to choose who represents them and who will advocate for their concerns and interests. The candidates have put themselves forward and we hope that many of their friends and classmates will take part in the voting process this month.”

Talking about the importance of involving young people in decision‑making, a Warwickshire parent, added: "It’s so important that our children feel heard. Taking part in the Youth Council elections gives them the chance to express their ideas and see that adults are listening. When young people know their opinions matter, they grow in confidence and feel more connected to their community."

These elections offer a great opportunity for young people to get involved in democracy and serve as a reminder to register to vote before they turn 18 years old at Register to vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

For further information on the Warwickshire Youth Council elections and the voting process, please visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/youthelections2026

To report any issues making a vote, please email: vic@warwickshire.gov.uk