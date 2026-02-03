Could you spot the warning signs before an electrical fire starts?

Many homes have a range of electrical goods, from those that help us with everyday tasks such as washing machines and dishwashers through to appliances that we use around the house such as games co...

Many homes have a range of electrical goods, from those that help us with everyday tasks such as washing machines and dishwashers through to appliances that we use around the house such as games consoles, electric blankets, kettles, and much more.

Throughout February, Warwickshire Fire Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents of the dangers of things like overloaded sockets or faulty appliances, which can increase the risk of a fire, and encourages people to follow simple tips to stay safe, such as:

try to keep to one plug per socket - if you are using an extension lead or adapter check how many amps it can take and be careful not to overload them

keep electrical appliances clean and in good working order to prevent them triggering a fire.

look out for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, flickering lights, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reasons

secure electrical heaters against a wall to stop them falling over, if possible

keep heaters away from curtains and furniture, and never use them to dry clothes

store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring

avoid buying second hand blankets and check them regularly for damage

don't leave charging items unattended.

when items are being charged, ensure they have adequate ventilation, to assist prevention of overheating.

when charging devices, ensure chargers are compatible and recommended by the manufacturer.

If there is a fire in your home, then a working smoke alarm will provide an early warning and valuable seconds to escape in an emergency. It is important to have working smoke alarms fitted on every floor of your home. The majority of homes across the country will have smoke alarms fitted, but not everyone will be aware that the average smoke alarm has a lifespan of just ten years before it needs to be replaced. It is also important to test your smoke alarms regularly, to ensure they are in working order.

WFRS also fits smoke alarms as part of free safe and well visits. To book a Safe and Well visit, go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/apply-safe-well-visit.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Dale Bridgewater, said: “With so many fires occurring because of electrical mishaps, one of the best ways we can stay safe is to follow important advice given to us by the experts and by making sure all electrical appliances are in good working order. If you have any doubts about the safety of any electricals in your house, don’t use them. Don’t forget, if fire breaks out don’t try to fight it yourself – get out, stay out and call 999.”

You can find more safety tips like these on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s website here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/electrical-fire-safety-1