Information on the road closures on A426 Leicester Road, Rugby for carriageway resurfacing.
A426 Leicester Road, Rugby - Carriageway Resurfacing Works
Scheme Details
It has been identified that sections of carriageway on A426 Leicester Road, Rugby are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.
Start Date - 12 February 2026
Anticipated End Date - 28 March 2026
An expected work schedule is detailed below:
Phase 1: Tesco roundabout to Brownsover roundabout
12 February 2026 to 13 February 2026 Lane closures 09:30 - 15:30
Phase 2: Tesco roundabout and approaches
15 February 2026 Closure 19:00 - 05:00
22 February 2026 Closure 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 3: Tesco roundabout
19 February 2026 Lane closures northbound and southbound with temporary traffic signals 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 4: Tesco roundabout to Brownsover roundabout
12 February 2026 Daytime off-peak lane closures
13 February 2026 Daytime off-peak lane closures
15 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
16 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
17 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
18 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
21 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
22 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
28 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
1 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 5: Brownsover roundabout
21 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
28 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
1 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 6: Brownsover roundabout to Newton Manor Lane roundabout
19 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
20 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
21 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
23 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
28 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
1 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 7: Newton Manor Lane roundabout to Central Park roundabout
24 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
25 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
26 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
27 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
2 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
3 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
8 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
15 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 8: Central Park roundabout to M6 Junction 1
4 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
5 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
6 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
7 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
8 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
14 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 9: Central Park roundabout to M6 Junction 1
7 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
14 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 10: Central Park roundabout inbound/outbound
21 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Phase 11: Central Park Drive/Coton Park Drive/Castlemound Way roundabout
28 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00
Health and safety and traffic management
The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.
Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records
- A426 Leciester Road Letter (PDF, 195 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Site Plan (PDF, 896 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Site Notice (PDF, 472 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Legal Order (PDF, 196 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 1 (PDF, 457 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 2 (PDF, 445 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 3 (PDF, 485 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 4 (PDF, 472 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 5 (PDF, 479 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 6 (PDF, 470 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 7 (PDF, 543 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 8 (PDF, 348 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 9 (PDF, 362 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 10 (PDF, 365 KB)
- A426 Leciester Road Work Area Phase 11 (PDF, 362 KB)
Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.
Contact information
- Warwickshire County Council contact – Ian Nicholls - 01926 412515 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)
- Permit reference number – PC0812600003D-02
Feedback
We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.