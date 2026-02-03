Information on the road closures on A426 Leicester Road, Rugby for carriageway resurfacing.

A426 Leicester Road, Rugby - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Scheme Details

It has been identified that sections of carriageway on A426 Leicester Road, Rugby are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.

Start Date - 12 February 2026

Anticipated End Date - 28 March 2026

An expected work schedule is detailed below:

Phase 1: Tesco roundabout to Brownsover roundabout

12 February 2026 to 13 February 2026 Lane closures 09:30 - 15:30

Phase 2: Tesco roundabout and approaches

15 February 2026 Closure 19:00 - 05:00

22 February 2026 Closure 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 3: Tesco roundabout

19 February 2026 Lane closures northbound and southbound with temporary traffic signals 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 4: Tesco roundabout to Brownsover roundabout

12 February 2026 Daytime off-peak lane closures

13 February 2026 Daytime off-peak lane closures

15 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

16 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

17 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

18 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

21 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

22 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

28 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

1 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 5: Brownsover roundabout

21 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

28 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

1 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 6: Brownsover roundabout to Newton Manor Lane roundabout

19 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

20 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

21 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

23 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

28 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

1 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 7: Newton Manor Lane roundabout to Central Park roundabout

24 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

25 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

26 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

27 February 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

2 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

3 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

8 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

15 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 8: Central Park roundabout to M6 Junction 1

4 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

5 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

6 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

7 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

8 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

14 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 9: Central Park roundabout to M6 Junction 1

7 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

14 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 10: Central Park roundabout inbound/outbound

21 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Phase 11: Central Park Drive/Coton Park Drive/Castlemound Way roundabout

28 March 2026 Closed 19:00 - 05:00

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Warwickshire County Council contact – Ian Nicholls - 01926 412515 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Permit reference number – PC0812600003D-02

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)