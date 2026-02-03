New year reminder for families: Free NHS health checks for young people with learning disabilities

Families across Warwickshire are being urged to take an important step to support the health and wellbeing of young people with a learning disability.

Warwickshire County Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board are reminding parents, carers and young people to make sure they are on their GP practice’s Learning Disability Register, to ensure they receive tailored healthcare support.

Joining the register ensures that young people aged 14 or over are automatically invited for a free NHS annual health check each year. These appointments help identify potential health or wellbeing concerns early, when treatment and support are most effective. Those on the register also receive priority access to flu vaccinations and can benefit from longer, more personalised GP appointments that take individual needs into account.

This message is part of a national push being led by Mencap and supported by Dr Ranj, who are encouraging people with a learning disability not to miss out on the healthcare they are entitled to. Watch Dr Ranj’s short message here.

An Annual Health Check is carried out by a GP or nurse and usually includes a review of height, weight, blood pressure and any new or ongoing health concerns. It also provides space to talk about general wellbeing, mental health and day-to-day life. Each young person receives a Health Action Plan with personalised advice and next steps. Designed to be supportive and accessible, these checks help young people stay well and feel more confident about managing their health. Watch the short animation to see what’s involved in an annual health check.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Joining the Learning Disability Register helps ensure children and young people get the right support at the right time. It provides access to free annual health checks, priority flu vaccinations and reasonable adjustments that can make healthcare appointments more comfortable and accessible. “I’d encourage all parents and carers to check whether their child is registered – and if not, to sign up. It’s a simple step that can make a real difference to a young person’s health, wellbeing and confidence.”

Kathryn Cobain, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, added:

“People with a learning disability often experience avoidable health problems because issues are spotted late. Annual health checks give people the chance to talk about how they are feeling, ask questions, and get the right support before small concerns become bigger problems. “It’s important to remember that a young person doesn’t need to be unwell to benefit. These checks help build confidence, strengthen relationships with their GP practice and support people as they learn to manage their health into adulthood.”

Find out more about NHS annual health checks for people with a learning disability in Warwickshire.

If someone has not been offered an annual health check, they can ask their GP practice directly or request to join the Register. Mencap offers a helpful step‑by‑step guide for making this request, along with an Easy Read guide: Everything you need to know about the learning disability register | Mencap

For wider information and advice about services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send. Families can also stay updated by following the Warwickshire Local Offer Facebook page and by signing up to the SEND Warwickshire newsletter.