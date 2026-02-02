Adoption Central England celebrates eight years of supporting families and children

This week marks the eighth anniversary of Adoption Central England (ACE), the regional adoption agency serving Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull, Worcestershire and Herefordshire.

To celebrate eight years since its formation, ACE is sharing share some of the key milestones and achievements during this time.

Over the years ACE has continued to develop and strengthen its offer to children, adopters and birth families. In 2019, its first groups for young people were established, providing a safe and supportive space for adopted youngsters to connect. In 2020, ACE became the first adoption agency in the world to achieve Dyadic Developmental Psychotherapy (DDP) accreditation, a significant milestone that reinforced commitment to working with children and families dealing with developmental trauma and attachment issues

Building on this strong foundation, 2021 saw the introduction of a Clinical Psychology Service, enhancing the specialist support available to families. In 2023, an Ofsted thematic inspection of Regional Adoption Agencies recognised and celebrated ACE’s DDP ethos and comprehensive adoption support offer. Most recently, in 2025, ACE was awarded the Early Permanence Quality Kitemark, introduced the Anti-racist Framework for Decision-making in Transitioning (AFDiT) model, and received positive recognition from Ofsted inspections of Warwickshire and Solihull, acknowledging the quality of services provided by ACE.

Since 2018, ACE’s Adoption Panel has considered 642 adopter approvals and supported an impressive 739 matches between children and their prospective adopters.

Each year since ACE was formed the service helps around 550 families through adoption support services. This includes submitting an extraordinary 3,647 applications to the Adoption and Special Guardianship Support Fund, securing over £10m to provide vital therapeutic interventions for adopted children and their families.

In addition, since 2020, ACE has supported an average of 142 birth records counselling applications each year and has provided ongoing support to 335 birth families annually through our Family Connexions team. A total of 176 children have been placed under fostering for adoption arrangements, helping to minimise placement moves and reduce the losses and disruption experienced by children early in their lives.

Jemma Fordham, Head of Adoption Central England (ACE), said:

“Over the past eight years, it has been a real privilege for Adoption Central England to support so many individuals and families on their adoption journey. While we are proud of what has been achieved, there are still many children waiting for permanent, loving homes, and we need more people to come forward who can offer patience, understanding and a sense of humour alongside stability and care. “Adoption is about providing love, security and a lifelong commitment to children of all ages who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to remain within their birth families. We welcome enquiries from people from all backgrounds – whether single or married, in or out of work, and regardless of race, religion or sexuality, what matters most is the ability to offer a child a safe, nurturing and supportive home.”

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added:

“Adoption Central England has played a vital role in creating stable, loving families by successfully matching children with adopters who understand their individual needs and can offer the care, commitment and support they deserve. There is a continued need for more adoptive families, from a wide range of backgrounds. Many children are part of sibling groups, and some have additional needs. If you have ever considered adoption, I would strongly encourage you to get in touch for an informal conversation and find out more about ACE and how they will support you through the process.”

To find out more about adopting through Adoption Central England, visit:

www.aceadoption.com or call 0300 369 0556 to speak to a member of the team.