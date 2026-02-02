A Handmade Mother’s Day Treat: Craft, Chat and Create Together in Warwick

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there’s a lovely new way to celebrate the special women in your life.

On Saturday 14 March, from 2–4pm, St John’s House in Warwick will be hosting a relaxed and creative workshop where memories, laughter and a little upcycling come together.

Button Rings and Bead Earrings is a friendly, hands-on craft session perfect for beginners. Over two enjoyable hours, participants will learn how to make two pairs of bead earrings and two button rings to take home and treasure. No experience is needed—just a willingness to have a go and enjoy some creative time.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “This workshop is a wonderful example of how our heritage venues can bring people together in creative and meaningful ways. It’s not just about making something beautiful to take home, but about spending quality time together, sharing stories, and giving new life to cherished items through upcycling.

“With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s a lovely opportunity for families to slow down, connect, and celebrate the special women in their lives in a really memorable way.”

With Mother’s Day falling the very next day, the workshop makes a thoughtful and original gift, or a wonderful activity for mothers and daughters to enjoy together. It’s a chance to slow down, share a cup of tea, and create something meaningful side by side.

All materials are provided, but there’s a special invitation to get creative with the past. Guests are encouraged to bring along their own buttons or beads—perhaps from an old coat, a favourite dress, or a long-forgotten jewellery box. Using these personal treasures adds an extra layer of meaning and embraces the joy of upcycling, turning sentimental items into something new and wearable.

The workshop takes place at St John’s House, Warwick, which is wheelchair accessible. The £25 + booking fee includes all materials as well as tea and coffee to keep the creativity flowing.

Places are limited, so early booking is recommended. Book now at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

This Mother’s Day weekend, skip the flowers—and make something that lasts a little longer.