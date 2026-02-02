Warwickshire stands with survivors for Sexual Abuse & Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2026

Nationally 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men have experienced rape or sexual abuse, and at least 1 in 6 children too*.

This Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, Warwickshire County Council and partners are reaffirming the message that #ItsNotOK for any form of abuse. Furthermore, advice and support is available across Warwickshire for anyone who needs it.

The emphasis for this year’s campaign is around open conversations, recognising survivor-led awareness and a collective responsibility to challenge stigma and harmful behaviour to help protect victims. On average, female survivors take 12 years for them to reach out for support, and this is even longer for male survivors, which is around 26 years**.

Councillor Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: If you are a victim of sexual abuse please do reach out for support. The Council and its partners are here to provide you with all the information and safeguarding you need. This Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, please pass the message that you are not alone and Warwickshire stands with you.”

Across Warwickshire there are support services available for anyone who needs them. These include:

Safeline

Safeline offers specialist, countywide support for people affected by or at risk of sexual abuse, delivering tailored, trauma informed services including:

Prevention/Early Intervention services to help prevent child sexual abuse and effective early support to children and young people who are at risk in Warwickshire and across England and Wales.

Counselling and therapeutic support to survivors of sexual abuse in Warwickshire and across England and Wales.

Independent, non-judgmental emotional and practical support to anyone who has experienced historical or recent sexual abuse.

Education and training to prevent and address sexual abuse in Warwickshire and across England and Wales.

Contact details

Warwickshire & Coventry Helpline: 0808 800 5008

National Male Survivor Helpline: 0808 800 5005

Social media: Facebook @SafeLineOrg / X @SafelineUk

Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline said: ‘Every day, I listen to survivors and see first-hand the impact sexual abuse has on individuals, as well as on their families and communities. I find it abhorrent that anyone can inflict such extreme trauma on another person, particularly when it involves children. The prevalence of CSAE in Warwickshire is deeply concerning, and we all need to wake up to it. We must be ethical bystanders, intervening, preventing harm, and actively contributing to our community’s safety from sexual abuse.’

RoSA is a specialist organisation, providing trauma-informed counselling, Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) services, and holistic support to anyone affected by sexual violence and abuse — whether they reside in Warwickshire permanently or temporarily.

In addition, RoSA ensures that survivors and their families or caregivers, regardless of age or gender, have access to specialised support, no matter when the abuse occurred. RoSA’s ISVAs can support individuals with understanding their reporting options, while access to the service does not require reporting to the police; any support they receive is always their choice.

Contact details

Phone: 01788 551151

Social media: X @RoSAsupport / Instagram @Rosa.support

The Blue-Sky Centre is the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Warwickshire, based in George Elliott Hospital, Nuneaton.

Having undergone assault or abuse, contact needs to be made within the first 7 days. If the days are uncertain, please contact the SARC who will be able to advise.

The specialist trained team at the Blue-Sky Centre will work with individuals to discuss the options. One of these options may include undergoing a forensic medical examination, this examination will be undertaken by a Forensic Medical Nurse who will take some samples (swab/blood tests). The team will work at a pace that is comfortable to the individual person. The team will also provide practical and emotional support and can provide a referral to a counsellor.

Contact details

Phone: 0800 970 0370 (all calls are confidential)

The Sexual Health Hub offers free STI testing and treatment, PEP - a medication taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex to prevent HIV transmission and emergency contraception. Emergency contraception is also available from local community pharmacies. For more information visit www.thesexualhealthhub.co.uk/coventry-and-warwickshire or call 0300 247 0069 .

Warwickshire Police continue to reassure everyone will be treated with sensitivity and respect, whether or not they choose to make a formal report. Please visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/ Please call 101, if there is an emergency or you are worried for your life, please call 999.

Detective Insp Nic Norris said: “We want every victim of sexual abuse and sexual violence to know that we have specially trained officers who will investigate and offer support. We are fully committed to delivering justice for victims and put support in place so they can rebuild their lives.”

Sexual Abuse can affect anyone from a family member, friend to a neighbour or work colleague. Starting an open, honest conversation can foster a community where everyone feels heard, believed and supported.

The talk2someone website provides support and advice for anyone who wishes to access help or gather information about sexual violence and abuse, domestic abuse and harmful practises.

To access support visit www.talk2someone.org.uk #YouAreNotAlone