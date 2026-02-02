Let’s make this National Storytelling Week unforgettable. Who’s ready to pick up the mic?

Warwickshire County Council is excited to celebrate National Storytelling Week 2026 by shining a spotlight on the powerful connection between stories, sound, and self-expression.

This year’s theme, ‘Soundtrack Your Story’ invites children and young people to explore how music, soundscapes and lyrics help shape the stories we tell - and the stories that define us. Storytelling is often a child’s first step into reading so this week a special opportunity – especially during the National Year of Reading 2026 – to encourage children to read, talk and share their stories.

Music, sound, rhythm and movement enhance storytelling. The songs people love and the music they dance to, British Sign Language actions and expressions, the soundtracks of films and games, or the noise and quiet of everyday life all help bring stories to life. These experiences of sound make it easier for people to express who they are, how they feel, and how they see the world.

Across the county, Warwickshire libraries, Children and Families Centres, school libraries will be marking the week with storytelling events, rhyme sessions, book recommendations, creative activities and opportunities for children and young people to make and share their own story soundtracks.

Warwickshire Children and Family Centres are continuing to grow their Tales and Tunes sessions following a successful trial in Nuneaton. Now expanded to three locations in Nuneaton and two in North Warwickshire, these free stay‑and‑play sessions for 2–4‑year‑olds blend stories, rhymes and songs to support early communication, modelling Chatter Matters strategies to help parents and carers build speech and language skills.

Details of services and activities delivered by our Children and Family Centre providers and partners in Bedworth can be found on the St Michaels CFC Linktree page and throughout the rest of the county via the Coventry and Warwickshire Barnardos page.

Warwickshire Libraries are offering a rich programme of early years activities giving families even more opportunities to enjoy stories, movement and play together. Ready, Steady, Dance sessions, delivered in partnership with Motionhouse, bring storybooks to life through movement and imagination for children aged 2–5 and their carers. Families can also join Rhyme Time, free, drop‑in sessions for babies and toddlers, offering songs and rhymes across libraries countywide. For slightly older little ones, Story Stomp provides lively story‑and‑rhythm sessions for 2–4‑year‑olds, helping to build confidence and early communication skills. These sessions are created to make everyone giggle, gasp, imagine, and explore whole new worlds. Warwickshire Libraries are further expanding their inclusive offer through their Sensory Library sessions, designed specifically for children with additional needs, with sensory stories, sensory hours, and drop‑in activities available at several libraries across the county. You can find more details by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/warwickshire-library-information-service-71495569053#collections

Warwickshire Schools Library Service will be supporting the initiative with workshops, activities and resources in schools and settings to inspire youngsters to experiment with spoken word, lyric-writing, performance, soundscapes and more.

Families can enjoy stories at home through our Child Friendly bear’s online story videos, offering short, gentle and engaging tales that are easy to access on any device and perfect for adding storytelling to daily routines.

This year, we’re also celebrating the creativity of Warwickshire’s young people. At the recent Youth Conference, young attendees produced two original rap tracks, showcasing how storytelling can be expressed through rhythm, lyrics and lived experience — a perfect match for this year’s theme. (Find the tracks at the end of this article) **

According to National Literacy Trust, research highlights just how powerful this connection can be. Around 3 in 5 children and young people (60.7%) aged 8-18 regularly read song lyrics digitally, showing how lyrics can be an accessible and motivating way to reconnect with reading for enjoyment. Writing lyrics is popular too, with 17.8% of young people saying they write their own lyrics on a screen at least once a month. For many young people, stories begin with sound.

Councillor George Finch, Warwickshire County Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “National Storytelling Week is a wonderful opportunity to remind our children and young people that stories belong to everyone. This year’s theme, ‘Soundtrack Your Story,’ embraces the powerful link between music and imagination. As a child friendly county, we are committed to nurturing creativity, confidence and a love of reading in every young person. We’re proud to support this week by offering welcoming, inspiring spaces where every child can discover their voice.”

Primary and secondary schools can access free resources, activity ideas, workshops and competitions here: National Storytelling Week 2026 Activities, Events And Resources.

