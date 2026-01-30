Warwickshire’s Winter Holiday Activities and Food Programme makes a positive difference for families

The recent report from Warwickshire County Council’s winter Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme shows how many of the county’s children and young...

The recent report from Warwickshire County Council’s winter Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme shows how many of the county’s children and young people were able to benefit from fun-packed and healthy school holiday activities. The Holiday Activities and Food programme is part of a national scheme funded by the Department for Education. It supports children and young people from reception to Year 11 who are eligible for benefits related free school meals, offering free holiday activities alongside nutritious meals during the main school holidays. From 22nd December to 2nd January, children and young people across Warwickshire took part in a wide range of activities designed to keep them active, engaged and connected. The winter programme saw 4,037 funded HAF places booked and achieved an exceptional turnout, with 96.9 per cent of booked sessions attended. A total of 3,913 healthy meals were served, helping to ensure children had access to nutritious food while enjoying their activities. HAF activities took place at 113 locations across the county and included multi-sport sessions, football, boxing, gym sessions, horse riding, performing arts and festive crafts. Activities were delivered by experienced local providers as well as council teams such as Youth Services and Libraries. The programme also delivered a range of SEND‑focused activities designed to provide additional support for families of children with special educational needs and disabilities. A highlight of the winter programme was the continuation of SEND Family Experiences, which are available to families who have a child with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) and who receive benefits‑related free school meals. They give families the chance to enjoy activities together in a relaxed and supportive environment. During Winter HAF, 268 families took part in SEND Family Experiences, with more than 800 meals provided. Experiences included trips to Drayton Manor, Twycross Zoo, cinemas, family swimming sessions and local attractions such as Stratford Butterfly Farm. Families rated these experiences very highly, with an average score of 4.6 out of five. Parents and carers shared positive feedback about the difference the programme made for their children and family life. One parent from Stratford-upon-Avon district said: “I have always had a really positive experience with the HAF scheme. I think this is a wonderful service provided by Warwickshire County Council. It provides activities that my child wouldn’t normally be able to attend due to the cost.” Another parent from Nuneaton and Bedworth said: “Our child had a fantastic time on the programme and is already looking forward to when she can go again.” One parent also shared how the SEND Family Experiences had transformed their family’s holidays, saying: “These experiences have made the biggest difference to our family. Due to my son’s needs and increasing financial pressures, we have had limited opportunities to spend time outside the home, bonding and feeling carefree. The work you all do is amazing, and we couldn’t be more grateful.” Councillor George Finch, Warwickshire County Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “The Holiday Activities and Food programme helps children and young people have happy, healthy and active breaks from school. It gives families extra support at a time of year that can be challenging and helps children build confidence, make friends and enjoy positive experiences. This work strongly supports our Child Friendly Warwickshire ambition to help children and young people be safe, happy and healthy.” Families who apply and receive a HAF code can book up to four funded sessions during the winter and spring holiday periods and up to sixteen sessions during the longer summer break. Information about upcoming holiday activities are shared on the Warwickshire HAF website ahead of each delivery period. To read the report and find out more about the Holiday Activities and Food programme, including eligibility, visit theTo learn more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and its goals, please visit