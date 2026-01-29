New insights from South Warwickshire excavations reveal life in Warwickshire 2,500 years ago

Local History and Archaeology enthusiasts are invited to a fascinating public talk by Dr Kate Waddington of Archaeology Warwickshire.

The talk, “Recent Insights from the Whitchurch Excavations,” will explore groundbreaking discoveries from the Whitchurch excavations, one of the most significant archaeological sites in the region and will take place at St John’s House on Thursday 5 March, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm.

Excavated between 2006 and 2009, the Whitchurch site, near Kineton and Shipston, South Warwickshire, is an exceptional Iron Age ‘midden’ — a vast settlement mound rich in pottery, animal bone and rare metalwork — dating to around 800–500 BC. Dr Waddington reports that “Our evidence suggests it was a focal point for feasting, ceremony and experimentation with new technologies at a time of profound social change at the end of the Bronze Age and the dawn of the Iron Age. We are excited to share the highlights from this significant dig.”

These highlights include:

One of the most northerly known midden sites in Britain

Extraordinary discoveries of miniature bronze axeheads

New insights into metalworking, social networks and large-scale community gatherings

In this illustrated talk, Dr Waddington will explain how the Whitchurch discoveries are reshaping our understanding of social and cultural transformation in the West Midlands during this pivotal period in prehistory.

The venue is wheelchair accessible. Tickets cost £10, including tea and coffee. Booking in advance is recommended at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice