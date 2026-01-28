Discover social connections and support through Warwickshire’s Living Well webpage

January is often associated with fresh starts, but for many people the colder weather and shorter days can make this time of year more difficult.

This is especially true for those experiencing feelings of loneliness or social isolation.

Loneliness is more than just being alone and can affect anyone, although being socially isolated or distanced from other people and alone can increase feelings of loneliness. It is subjective and what feels lonely for one person might be perfectly ok with another.

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Living Well webpages are available to help residents who may be struggling with loneliness or social isolation at the start of the year. The webpages offer practical tools, advice, and signposting to useful resources for people of all ages to help find connection, support, and opportunities to improve wellbeing.

WCC also encourages use of the Five Ways to Wellbeing to help combat feelings of loneliness or social isolation:

Reconnect with people

Reach out to friends or family members. A quick message, phone-call, or video chat can lift mood and help with reconnecting with others.

Try something new

The start of the year is a great time to join a social club, take up a new hobby, or get involved in a group activity. Whether it’s a book club, fitness group, or online community, shared interests help to build meaningful connections.

Give time

Volunteering can be a powerful way to reset and meet new people. Local and online opportunities often offer flexible ways to help support the community.

Get active

Physical activity, even gentle movement, can support with improving mental health. Daily walks, home workouts, stretching, or dance classes can boost mood and energy.

Focus on wellbeing

Setting aside time for activities that make a person feel good such as reading, meditation, or enjoying a warm bath can help to ease feelings of isolation.

The Living Well pages also provide guides about how to use technology to help build social connections. This includes using video calls to stay in touch with friends and family, joining online groups, or accessing digital platforms where people with shared interests can meet.

Residents can also explore AskSARA, an easy-to-use online tool which offers personalised recommendations for digital devices and smart technology that can support with health, independence, and connection.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“January can be a challenging month for many, which is why it is so important to address loneliness and social isolation early in the year. “If you or someone you know is experiencing feelings of loneliness or social isolation, the Living Well webpages are a fantastic resource to find practical ways to connect with others and access support services to lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives in Warwickshire.”

Visit Living Well on the County Council website to find out more about the support available in Warwickshire.

Further information about loneliness and social isolation, including useful resources, can be found here: Loneliness and social isolation – Warwickshire County Council

To discover more ways to support with wellbeing, visit Five ways to wellbeing – Warwickshire County Council