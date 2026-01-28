County Council launches innovative road safety scheme on Fosse Way

Warwickshire County Council has launched a pioneering road safety initiative aimed at tackling inappropriate speeding on rural roads, with a particular focus on the historic Fosse Way.

With 41% of all collisions occurring on rural roads, the danger often isn’t breaking the speed limit, it’s driving too fast for the conditions, particularly at bends and junctions where visibility and control could be compromised due to inappropriate speeds.

A key element of this initiative is its targeted approach to young drivers, often the most at-risk road user group in rural areas, through tailored education and engagement efforts.

The scheme, developed in collaboration with behavioural science consultancy SoMoCo, is designed to address both illegal and inappropriate speeding, particularly among young and newly qualified drivers, who are statistically at higher risk of road traffic collisions.

Despite representing just 8% of Warwickshire’s driving population, young drivers account for 21% of crashes and a staggering 31% of fatalities, with rural roads posing the greatest danger.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “What sets our approach apart is that we are addressing the ‘why’ behind speeding and the ‘how’ we combat it, not just the ‘what’.

“By using the data provided by the audit, we’re combining traditional engineering solutions with advanced behavioural science to create an evidence-based strategy for changing how people drive in rural areas to tackle their speeding.”

The audit identified key behavioural drivers of speeding and highlighted opportunities for targeted interventions. The result is a scheme that not only improves physical road infrastructure but also influences driver behaviour at both conscious and subconscious levels.

Key features of the initiative include:

Engineering upgrades including enhanced signage, road markings, and speed-reducing measures at high-risk junctions and bends.

Behavioural nudges including instinctive roadside cues designed to subtly guide drivers toward safer speeds.

Messaging to engage drivers, particularly younger ones, in adopting safer driving habits.

Community engagement through digital campaigns and local outreach to shift social norms around rural speeding.

To keep up to date with the latest news, please follow the road safety partnership on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety