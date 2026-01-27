Warwickshire woman making a splash with open water swimming business

The rise in open water swimming has led a Warwickshire woman to make a splash with a successful venture.

And now Louise Powell, who runs Together We Swim, is looking to grow the business in 2026 after giving up her day job as an occupational therapist and receiving support through the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Louise began open water swimming as a hobby and once she felt the benefits to her own health and wellbeing, she was hooked.

That passion grew and she trained to become an open water swimming coach and launched Together We Swim, offering group introductory sessions once a month.

Louise has gone on to support more than 250 people to start open water swimming in the idyllic setting of Burton Farm Cafe in Burton Hastings.

The business is now opening up additional courses and is developing a strong community of swimmers who stay in touch and swim together long after they have completed their lessons.

The fully funded support through the Chamber was part of the Project Warwickshire programme which saw Louise receive one-to-one help from adviser Russell Grant, who has helped build her knowledge of business and encouraged her to find recurring revenue streams.

Project Warwickshire forms part of Warwickshire County Councils, Business Growth Warwickshire Business Support programme. The Project Warwickshire strand is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council. It is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Louise said: “I was looking for a hobby a few years ago. I wanted something inclusive where it didn’t matter how you looked and could just be yourself.

“I discovered open water swimming and absolutely loved it. I was approaching 50 and was starting to think about retirement plans and was looking at potentially starting a business.

“I decided to combine the two and trained to be an open water swimming coach and as it’s becoming more and more popular, I am getting more enquiries. The physical and mental wellbeing benefits are huge, especially when you swim somewhere like Burton Farm where it is natural spring water and surrounded by trees and nature.

“I’ve been running the business at the same time as working as an occupational therapist within social care. I’ve now given up the day job and will carry on being an occupational therapist privately but the extra time gives me an opportunity to grow the business.

“I met Russell at a networking event and he got in touch after that and I’ve loved every minute of the support he’s been able to give.

“He’s helped me with new ideas and he’s given me lots of practical tips too to help me run the business. I’ll be honest, I was pretty clueless when it came to business before this and he’s made it really easy for me to ask questions and not feel silly for not knowing the answer.

“One of the big things he’s urged me to look at is finding repeat revenues and that’s something I am going to be working hard on in 2026 now I have more time to focus on the business.”

Russell said: “Open water swimming is incredibly popular but it is important that people understand what they are doing and get some form of lessons beforehand – and that’s why Together We Swim is proving to be such a success.

“Louise has pulled together her experience as an occupational therapist and her love for open water swimming and created a great business. We’ve had some great meetings and she has put into practice everything we’ve discussed, ready to make an even bigger splash in 2026.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Project Warwickshire supports small businesses in the hospitality, leisure and tourism sector, such as Louise’s. The support provided is fully funded and can help to bring in additional business knowledge and support to Warwickshire’s small businesses.

“Louise created a business from a passion which has allowed her to share her love for open water swimming and through the dedicated business support and guidance from Project Warwickshire she has been able to sustain and grow her business for the future.”

Councillor Nicky King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said:

“Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council are committed to helping businesses in the borough flourish. In partnership with Warwickshire County Council, we are delighted that Louise Powell, who runs Together We Swim, was able to access support with the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce as part of the Project Warwickshire programme. I would encourage every business owner to contact us to see what support is available.”

Project Warwickshire Business Support for Tourism, Leisure, Retail and Hospitality SMEs is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025/26.

Pictured (left to right): Russell Grant (Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce) and Louise Powell (Together We Swim).