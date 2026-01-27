Warwickshire Youth Justice Service rated ‘Good’ by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation 

Warwickshire Youth Justice Service (YJS) has been rated ‘Good’ with areas of outstanding practice following a recent inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation.

A service dedicated to supporting young people involved in the youth justice system has been commended by inspectors for its stability, high quality practice, and the positive difference it is making to children’s lives.

Inspectors from HM Inspectorate of Probation, which oversees youth justice services across England and Wales, visited Warwickshire YJS in October 2025. Their report highlights the service’s strong and effective practice with children, which is contributing to positive outcomes across the county. The assessment of children and delivery of services for children was rated ‘Outstanding’. Inspectors praised practitioners for ensuring that children receive the right support at the right time, and for their inquisitive, reflective approach. They also commended the team’s deep commitment to continually developing and improving their practice.

The inspection also recognised significant strengths in the way the service assesses each child’s circumstances, including careful consideration of trauma, neurodiversity and communication needs. Planning was also commended, particularly the collaborative approach taken with children, families, and other services to ensure support is meaningful and effective.

Inspectors highlighted that individual work with victims was effective and praised the service’s strong restorative justice offer. They suggested reviewing some processes to further strengthen consistency and oversight for victims. These suggestions have been implemented since the inspection.

Nigel Minns Executive Director for Children and Young People and Chair of the Management Board said: “We are very pleased that the Inspectorate has recognised the dedication and compassion that our Youth Justice Service brings to supporting children and families in Warwickshire. The ‘Good’ rating reflects the hard work of staff across the service who put the needs of young people at the heart of everything they do. We fully accept the recommendations set out in the report and are working with partners to implement change. We are committed to strengthening our support for victims and continuing to improve outcomes for children and communities across the county.”

For more information or to read the full report, please visit the HM Inspectorate of Probation website.