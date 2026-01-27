Holly and Daniel helping restaurant start strong thanks to Fair Chance programme

A new restaurant in Nuneaton has hit the ground running, supported by the skills of two talented young people recruited through the Fair Chance Employment Programme.

Saffron Table, a start-up Indian restaurant in Abbey Street, was opened by owners Falguni Patel and Manjit Kanwal last month. The business was launched with support from Warwickshire County Council's Local Communities Enterprise (LCE) Fund, delivered by Coventry & Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust.

The LCE Fund has lent more than £4million to small businesses since its creation in 2022.

Starting up a business is a complex and multi-stranded enterprise and one of the most vital elements is building a strong team. So Falguni contacted the Fair Chance Employment Programme for help. The programme includes Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES), run by Warwickshire Skills Hub at Warwickshire County Council, which exists to support young people and adults with autism and/or learning disabilities with an aspiration to work.

WSES customers Daniel and Holly now have full-time roles at Saffron Table as Food and Beverage Team Member Apprentice and Hospitality Supervisor Apprentice respectively. Both are truly integral to the team, and the running of the restaurant, as two of only five full-time staff, along with the owners and chef. Daniel and Holly were assisted by WSES Journey Guide, Seema Vala, throughout the interview process.

Seema then worked with Falguni to devise a plan of reasonable adjustments and in-work support to ease their passage into the workplace. Falguni said: “It is wonderful to have opened the doors of Saffron Table and we are delighted to have Daniel and Holly on board. They are a huge part of our team and it would not have been possible without the advice and support of WSES.

“It has been so reassuring to know their advisers were on hand to help us navigate the whole process, from creating a job-spec at the very start and then advertising the roles through to supporting the candidates at interview and as they settled into their roles.”

Cllr Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy, said: "I'd like to congratulate Holly and Daniel on their commitment, enthusiasm and determination; it's great to see both them and a new business thriving with the support of Warwickshire Skills Hub.

"This is exactly what the Warwickshire Supported Employment Service is about - supporting people on their way into rewarding careers and helping employers bolster their workforce. I look forward to seeing them all continue to thrive in the future."

Warwickshire Supported Employment Service is a part of the Warwickshire Fair Chance Employer Programme, designed to support adults residing in Warwickshire, aged 18 or above with a learning disability and/or autism. The service, offering ongoing support dependent on individuals needs and challenges, is focused on inspiring individuals to gain and sustain employment, build independence, and develop essential skills.

The Warwickshire Skills Hub Business Advisors provide a free skills & training review throughout the business to see where a Fair Chance Employee opportunity may be considered. This may include 'job carving' which looks at a job description and carves responsibilities or tasks to make it inclusive to a person's specific needs. Across Warwickshire, 89 employers have now pledged to be a Fair Chance Employer and that number is growing all the time.

The Fair Chance Jobs Portal - https://fairchancejobs.warwickshire.gov.uk/ - helps bridge the gap between the Fair Chance candidates looking for paid employment and the Fair Chance Employers looking for staff. The portal offers access to a variety of inclusive jobs. Fair Chance employers are supported with a 'wraparound' support package to ensure the smooth transition of employing new staff.