Concept Masterplan for the Parade in Leamington Spa finalised 

A masterplan that will create a vibrant, accessible and thriving environment on and around the Parade in Leamington Spa has been finalised.

The Parade Public Realm Concept Masterplan has been brought about by the Leamington Transformation Board which comprises key stakeholders including Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

The masterplan has a range of adaptations and changes that, combined, will create a place that will boost the economy, create a safer and accessible environment for visitors of all ages and reinforce the town’s Conservation Area status through its design.

These include

Exploring options to remove vehicular traffic from the Parade (from Hamilton Terrace to Clarendon Avenue)

A new Town Square adjacent to Town Hall, extending to Livery Street and Hamilton Terrace

A water feature such as a fountain or mirror pool to make a more attractive space. The aim is to encourage families and longer visits so this will support the objective of creating a family friendly, fun space

Integrating trees, planting and sustainable management of water

Supporting cycle access, prioritising segregated cycle links on side streets along with secure cycle parking in the town

Fully accessible seating, carefully located with different views and social settings for all ages and abilities

Prioritising safety with good lighting, natural surveillance and designs that consider neurodivergence and the safety of women and girls

This is a conceptual starting point which will be further designed, planned and implemented in phases, allowing improvements in line with budget availability, ultimately creating an overall larger transformation.

Benefits to the town and wider local economy include increased footfall and spending in the town. Aesthetic improvements and access not only improve the town as a tourist destination but raise property demand and drive higher commercial rents increasing tax revenue for councils while regeneration traditionally attracts new enterprises and job opportunities into the area.

The next step is for the Leamington Transformation Board to commission the next stage of design looking in greater detail at solutions for buses, accessibility and access for deliveries and services. The conceptual masterplan will be presented to WDC Cabinet on 5 February.

Mark Lee, Independent Chair of the Leamington Transformation Board, said:

“We have recognised that changes to the Parade could be transformational for Leamington, and following extensive public engagement we have pushed this project forward as a priority. It aligns totally with the Vision published last year and sits at the heart of the Transformation Framework that we are developing. We are keen that the scheme matches and enhances the high quality of the buildings along the Parade, whilst functioning well for the adjoining businesses. Making this key public space more attractive for residents and visitors will add to the vitality of the town centre.”

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said:

“The Parade Masterplan concept aligns perfectly with the County’s ambitions for the town and local economy. As well as the improved streetscape, regeneration will boost the economy and bring revenue in that can be reinvested in services for local people so everyone in Warwickshire benefits.”

Cllr Chris King, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Place, commented:

“I’m really pleased so see the progress being made with this Masterplan. Our team is working really hard to bring forward a town centre that is again the vibrant beating heart in this area for students, retail, visitors and business. “We’ve listened to the residents of the district who share their views on what they would like to see included and that has enabled us to work collaboratively to develop this robust plan for the future of the Parade. Being central to the connectivity of the town, it will now become an important focal point for a greener and more sociable event space for the district to enjoy.”

Cllr Carl Harris of Royal Leamington Spa Town Council said:

“The Masterplan is an excellent starting point to look at detailed options for making the wonderful Parade an even more exciting and attractive place to be. I look forward to seeing further design work to identify more detailed proposals and address the issues that have been raised by the local community.”

The report is available to view here. Further information on the Leamington Transformation can be found at https://transformingleamington.co.uk