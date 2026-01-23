Warwickshire County Council backs national campaign for fairer funding and major reform to SEND provision 

Warwickshire County Council has joined with the f40 group to urge Government to deliver much needed education reform and fairer funding for schools and for children with special educational needs

and for children with special educational needs and disabilities, in response to the growing pressures on SEND provision.

As one of the lowest-funded local authorities in England, Warwickshire continues to face considerable challenges. The county currently ranks 137th out of 151 for overall Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) funding and 5th lowest for High Needs funding. These long-standing national inequalities mean that the gap between local needs and the resources required to meet them continues to widen.

Across the country, local authorities are projected to face a combined SEND deficit of £6 billion by April 2026 unless substantial changes are introduced.

To strengthen local provision and improve outcomes for children, Warwickshire County Council has invested in the development of new Specialist Resource Provisions (SRPs) and the expansion of existing ones. Located within mainstream primary and secondary schools, SRPs offer specialist places for children who can access the curriculum but need targeted support to flourish. By 2028, the number of SRP places is set to increase from 168 in 2024 to 529.

Despite these local investments, demand for SEND support continues to rise faster than funding. Without national action, pressures will only intensify.

The Council is calling on Government to use the forthcoming Schools White Paper, national reforms and finance settlement as a genuine opportunity to reshape a system under significant strain. This requires long-term, sustainable funding that reflects the complexity and scale of support children now need.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “One of our top priorities for recalibrating Warwickshire is SEND reform. That commitment is why I travelled to London this week to attend the f40 group meeting. It was a valuable opportunity to hear directly from partners across the country about the scale of the national funding challenge. I also took the opportunity to observe Education Questions in Parliament and join the MP drop-in session at Portcullis House, ensuring Warwickshire’s concerns continue to be heard at a national level. “As the Portfolio Holder, I am determined to deliver meaningful change for families and stand firmly with the f40 group in calling for a fairer, more sustainable national approach to education and SEND funding. Locally, we are investing in new Specialist Resource Provisions and expanding existing support, but the reality is that councils cannot overcome structural national funding gaps alone. Without meaningful reform and adequate investment, we are being asked to deliver increasingly complex support with resources that simply do not match the level of need. “Every child and young person in Warwickshire deserve the best possible start in life. We urge the Government to take this opportunity to create a system that is fair, fully funded, and fit for the future.”

For more information about f40 and to explore funding comparisons across England, visit www.f40.org.uk