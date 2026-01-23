New Animal Health Guide for Livestock Keepers

Keeping livestock in England?
Whether you’re keeping animals as pets or for farming, this handbook gives you the essential information to stay compliant, protect animal welfare, and meet your legal responsibilities.
It covers the rules and responsibilities for:
- Sheep and Goats
- Cattle
- Pigs
- Poultry and Captive Birds
- Horses, Ponies and Donkeys
- Dogs (in relation to livestock and public spaces)
From registration and tagging to movement rules, medicine records, and biosecurity – this guide helps you get it right from day one.
- Clear, practical guidance
- Up-to-date legal requirements
- Direct links to official forms and services
- Put together by Trading Standards experts