Council encourages residents to prioritise physical health in 2026

January is often a time when people think about making positive changes, whether that is joining a social group, taking up a new hobby, or looking after their physical health.

There are many ways to build new lifestyle habits that support both physical and mental health and wellbeing. As a starting point, Warwickshire County Council encourages use of the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, which shares simple, effective ideas to help residents choose how to increase their personal wellbeing. The 5 Ways to Wellbeing are:

Connect - spend time with family, friends, neighbours or colleagues to make new connections.

Get active - whether it is a short walk or a workout, moving more can boost mood and reduce stress.

Take notice - pay attention to the world around them and how they feel. This can help to manage stress and appreciate positive moments.

Keep learning - from cooking a new recipe to picking up a hobby, learning can increase confidence and create a sense of achievement.

Give - simple acts of kindness or volunteering can strengthen connections and improve wellbeing.

Getting active, which features in the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, can help people of all ages to lead healthier and happier lives. People who take regular exercise, in all forms, have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type two diabetes, stroke, and some cancers. Movement is also a great tool to help improve mental health, as being active can improve mood. It is also linked with a greater sense of wellbeing that lowers rates of depression and anxiety across all age groups.

There are many ways to add more activities or movement into daily routines, and it can also be a useful way to connect with others by joining a group or inviting a friend along for some company and extra motivation. Residents are encouraged to start small, be realistic, and choose something they enjoy that fits in with their lifestyle and mobility level. For more information about local groups and ideas to increase activity and movement, visit the 5 Ways to Wellbeing – Be Active webpage.

In addition to physical activity and movement, looking after physical health is also important. This week, from Monday 19 to Friday 23 January, is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

All people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 years old are invited by the NHS, by text or by letter, to attend a cervical screening every five years. A cervical screening is one of the best ways to check the health of a cervix and help to prevent cervical cancer by checking for cervical cell changes and a virus called high-risk HPV. For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/tests-and-treatments/cervical-screening/

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“The new year is often a time when we look to make positive changes, but sometimes it can feel daunting to start something new. Beginning with small steps and gradually building them into your routine can make a big difference. For example, completing a ten minute walk each day or getting off the bus one stop earlier are small lifestyle changes that can positively improve health and wellbeing over time.

“Looking after our physical health is also important. If you have recently been invited for a cervical screening, then I encourage you to book and attend your appointment. Cervical screening is one of the best ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer and maintain long‑term health.”

The Better Health website has tools and apps to help people include more activity into their daily lifestyles.

The 5 Ways to Wellbeing webpages and 5 Ways to Wellbeing poster provide advice and further information to help incorporate healthier habits into daily routines and improve overall feelings of happiness.