Educational Psychologists Recognised for Literacy Work 

Two Educational Psychologists, Sarah Crawford and Jo Ward, have received national recognition for their work supporting literacy development in schools across Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

The British Psychological Society has awarded Sarah and Jo the ‘Distinguished Contribution to Practice in Educational Psychology 2025’ for their outstanding commitment to ethically driven, evidence-based practice to literacy, in particular the development and implementation of the Educational Psychology Assessment through Teaching Tool (EPATT). This award celebrates their innovative approach and dedication to supporting schools and pupils across Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

The award was presented at the Division of Educational and Child Psychology (DECP) Conference last week, marking a proud moment for both councils and the educational psychology teams involved.

The EPATT, launched in September 2023, is a free online platform designed to help schools support pupils with SEND in improving their literacy skills and taking the next step in their reading journey. Developed collaboratively by Staffordshire and Warwickshire County Councils, the tool combines expert advice from educational psychologists with real-time assessment and tracking of students’ reading and spelling progress.

Since its launch:

95% of surveyed students report improvements in reading ability.

On average, parents rated the EPATT as 9 out of 10 in improving their child’s ability to read

Evidence shows children make on average 8 months’ reading and spelling progress in a single term, boosting fluency, literacy skills, and enjoyment of reading.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We are pleased to see Sarah and Jo’s work acknowledged at a national level. Their efforts have helped schools make real progress in supporting children’s reading development. This award reflects the dedication and professionalism they have shown in delivering EPATT and working closely with schools to ensure the approach is practical, effective, and focused on improving outcomes for pupils. It is encouraging to see such recognition for work that is making a tangible difference to children’s learning and confidence."

Janet Higgins, Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education and SEND said: “Sarah and Jo’s achievement is something we’re incredibly proud of here in Staffordshire. EPATT is already making a real difference in our schools, helping children build the confidence and skills they need to enjoy reading and succeed. This national recognition shows just how valuable the tool is, and it’s a testament to the dedication of our educational psychology teams. It’s fantastic to see Staffordshire and Warwickshire leading the way with an approach that’s improving outcomes for pupils every single day.”

To encourage widespread participation, all schools in Staffordshire and Warwickshire are offered the EPATT at no cost, which includes training and support. Following the success of the reading EPATT, the Numeracy EPATT was introduced in September 2025, and early indications are showing positive outcomes. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving learning outcomes and life chances for every child.

For more information on the programme, please contact: epliteracy@staffordshire.gov.uk or epliteracy@warwickshire.gov.uk