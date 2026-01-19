Supporting attendance and wellbeing: Warwickshire introduces new support for Emotionally Based School Non‑Attendance

Support is being rolled out across Warwickshire to help children and young people who are struggling to attend school.

A comprehensive package of practical resources, launched by Warwickshire County Council, gives schools the tools they need to work alongside families and ensure pupils who experience Emotionally Based School Non-Attendance (EBSNA) get the right help at the right time.

Developed with a strong focus on early support and prevention, the resources are designed to help pupils who are showing ongoing signs of distress or unhappiness about attending school. They recognise that attendance difficulties can be linked to a range of needs, including emotional or wellbeing needs, and aim to help children feel safe, understood and supported so they can engage positively with learning.

Emotionally Based School Non-Attendance (EBSNA) describes the difficulties some children experience in going to school or their education setting. It is not about refusal or a lack of motivation. For these children, attending school can feel overwhelming and emotionally distressing.

These difficulties are often linked to anxiety, emotional wellbeing or unmet needs and are more common for children who are neurodivergent, have sensory differences, or have experienced challenging life events. Without the right support in place early on, these challenges can impact a child’s mental health, friendships and learning, and place additional pressure on families.

The guidance offers schools clear strategies, adaptable tools and training to help identify early signs of EBSNA and respond quickly and appropriately. A strong emphasis is placed on working closely with families and carers to build trust and agree the right support for each child.

Central to the approach is Warwickshire’s graduated response to EBSNA. This provides a clear framework so that schools can assess a child’s needs, plan appropriate support, take action and review progress, ensuring children receive help at the right time and in the right way.

The resources have been co‑produced by SEND and Inclusion professionals alongside parents, carers, young people and schools, drawing on lived experiences to address real‑world challenges. It recognises that every child and family is different and that successful support must be flexible, compassionate and rooted in understanding the whole child.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education said:

“We understand how distressing it can be for children and families when attending school becomes a challenge. This work reflects our commitment to putting children’s wellbeing at the heart of everything we do, working with schools and families to provide the right support early on. By taking a compassionate and collaborative approach, we want to ensure every child in Warwickshire feels safe, supported and able to thrive in education. “Although the toolkit is primarily designed to support professionals, we would also encourage parents and carers to explore the resources and speak with their child’s school if they are concerned. Having an early conversation can help identify what support might be needed where anxiety, emotional distress or unmet needs are making attending school difficult.”

The EBNSA resources are available on Warwickshire’s SEND Local Offer webpages at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ebsna

So far, 143 schools and services have either attended or signed up to attend the face‑to‑face EBSNA training sessions, involving 188 staff members. This strong early engagement reflects the commitment across Warwickshire to improving support for children experiencing EBSNA.

Work will continue over the coming months with education, health and care partners, alongside children, young people and their families, to further develop and strengthen the toolkit, ensuring it continues to reflect real experiences and provides meaningful, practical support.