Utility bill support available through Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme

A scheme providing financial assistance to help those who may be struggling with their utility bills this winter is now available for a time limited period.

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme is distributing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund providing a one-off voucher payment to meet an immediate need and help those who are finding it hard to manage the cost of their energy and water bills. This supplements ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Funding for this campaign remains limited, and the scheme will close on 16 February 2026 or sooner if all the funding is allocated before this date.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a bill. Anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals has already received this support as part of their cost-of-living payment.

Residents in Warwickshire who are struggling financially can apply for this support online on https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme or by contacting the Local Welfare Scheme directly on 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182.

For further information, including eligibility criteria, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “We understand that cost of living pressures continue to weigh heavy with many households, particularly in the winter months when energy bills are higher and I would encourage any residents who may be struggling with the cost of their energy or water bills to get in touch as soon as possible as we have time limited support available from the current round of funding.

“The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme helps our most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help and through the scheme we are able to distribute the Household Support Fund to families and individuals most in need.

“Applications for utility bill support can be made online or over the phone, we do anticipate our phone lines to be busy so would encourage residents who can apply online to do so.”

Warwickshire County Council is also working with Act on Energy who can provide free advice around energy management and debt. The service can also help residents arrange a boiler service or repair and assist with general home heating and energy enquiries.

For further information, please visit the Act on Energy website