Improve the safety of your home by registering electrical appliances this Register My Appliance week

Registering electrical appliances helps to alert owners of safety updates and product recalls, ensuring that appliances in the home are safe and up to date.

Almost a quarter (24%) of UK homeowners might not immediately hear about a recall on an appliance they own because they are not registered. This Register My Appliance week is a quick way to improve the safety of the family home.

The yearly campaign encourages those who have not yet done so, to register their electrical appliances. Doing so means residents can receive up to date safety information and become alerted of any potential product recalls. Both new and older, second-hand equipment can be registered with most brands.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the campaign as faulty white and electrical goods can become a major fire hazard in the home and can cause electrical fires with devastating consequences. Residents should always register appliances with the original manufacturer, whether purchased new, second-hand, gifted, or inherited.

AMDEA’s (Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances) Register My Appliance portal offers online access to more than 70 leading brands, with most accepting registration of both new and older appliances.

Last year’s AMDEA survey revealed that over a quarter of adults had purchased a second-hand large appliance in the past and half of adults would consider it in the future. When it comes to older appliances, over half of adults (59%) are unaware that they can still register a machine even if they never had, or no longer have, the receipt.

In most cases, all that is needed for registration is information about the model and serial number.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Councillor Dale Bridgewater said: “With many people using second-hand or inherited appliances, it would be fantastic if we could see an increase in appliances registered this Register My Appliance week. Doing so keeps yourself and your family safe, giving you peace of mind at home

“It also means you will be the first to know if a safety repair is ever needed. The registration process is quick and easy to do, with many different manufacturers to choose from.”

To find out more about Register My Appliance Week 2026 and how you can register your household appliances, visit: https://www.registermyappliance.org.uk

For more information on fire safety in the home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.