The warmest of welcomes on offer at Warwickshire’s libraries

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating Warm Welcome Week 2026!

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating Warm Welcome Week (19–25 January 2026) by highlighting the free and welcoming spaces available across Warwickshire Libraries, helping residents stay warm, connected and supported during the coldest time of the year.

Warm Welcome Week is a UK-wide campaign that brings communities together to provide inclusive, safe and welcoming spaces for anyone who may be feeling isolated, vulnerable or affected by the cost-of-living. Libraries, cafés, community centres and faith venues across the country are taking part, offering warmth, companionship and practical support close to home.

In Warwickshire, libraries have been delivering their Warm Welcome offer since the December 2025, with activities continuing until the end of March 2026. Throughout the winter, they are hosting free weekly events, including board games, mindful colouring and other relaxed social activities, with refreshments available.

In addition, Warwickshire Libraries are commissioning creative practitioners to deliver special workshops in selected libraries, including activities such as floristry sessions, offering residents the chance to learn new skills, meet others and enjoy a positive, uplifting experience.

All Warm Welcome events taking place in Warwickshire Libraries are listed online and are free to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/warm-welcome-4801008

Warm Welcome is a year-round national movement that now operates through more than 5,500 venues across the UK. Last winter, Warm Welcome spaces recorded 2.6 million visits, with many visitors reporting reduced isolation and improved mental wellbeing.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “Our libraries are at the heart of our communities, and the Warm Welcome offer shows how much more they provide beyond books. They are safe spaces where people can spend time, connect with others and feel supported. "Warm Welcome Week is a great opportunity to shine a light on this fantastic offer and to encourage anyone who may be struggling with the cold, feeling isolated or just in need of company to step inside their local library and enjoy a warm and friendly environment.”

Residents are welcome to attend Warm Welcome activities on their own, with family or with friends. Some venues may also offer wraparound support, helping visitors access advice and guidance from a range of local support services.

More information about Warwickshire’s library service can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

More information about Warwickshire’s Warm Welcome network can be found here: https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/home/warm-welcome-network