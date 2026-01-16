Warwickshire mums working together to support new families

When a Warwickshire mum decided to launch a business to improve the experience of pregnancy, birth and parenthood for other local families, little did she know a neighbour was planning to do the same!

Both Melissa Schmidt, who lives in Moreton Morrell, and Vicky Morgan, who lives in Heathcote, had given birth to their first children in the spring of 2020 but neither had the ‘best experience’.

And, despite not knowing each other at the time, both of them saw a gap in the market for a business to support families across the area in everything from antenatal classes through post-birth bonding.

“I knew that there was a better way of doing things and was thinking about how it might work as a business,” said Melissa. “Then I saw a post from Vicky on Facebook pretty much describing everything I was thinking and that she was looking for a name for the business!

“I thought: ‘that’s my idea!’ I got in touch and we decided to go for a coffee to see if there was a way we could work together.”

Fast forward three hours and they were launching a new business – Beyond the Bump – together and jump to today and they have already supported hundreds of families in the area, and both have another two children of their own!

And now, after receiving support from Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce business adviser Saffron Medway, they have just taken on their first premises in Market Place, Warwick, to deliver their services and classes.

Saffron’s support came through the Business Start-Up Support programme delivered by the Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, via Business Growth Warwickshire. The programmes are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Melissa said: “There were so many coincidences leading up to setting up the business and they have continued, including the timings of the birth of our second and third children!

“The first coincidence was our experience leading up to, during and after the birth of our first children. We both thought there was a better way and had the idea for a business.

“When we launched, we would deliver classes in community centres and sports halls, and we could see that there was a real market for what we were doing.

“We could see that there was potential to grow and to reach more people. Working with Saffron, we refined what we were doing from a marketing point of view and looked at how we could do things in a much more efficient way.

“She has just been a brilliant support – we realised there was so much we didn’t know about actually running a business and Saffron has helped us to have confidence in our ideas.”

As well as growing into its own centre and expanding its range of support, Beyond the Bump is now able to reach more people after becoming a community interest company which is seeing referrals from the NHS and other bodies.

Saffron said: “From the moment I met Melissa and Vicky, it was clear they had ambitious plans for their business. Together, we turned those ideas into actionable strategies. I supported them through staffing challenges, developed social media marketing concepts, and helped shape a clear growth plan.

“Since then, they’ve relocated to a larger, more suitable premises and are thriving, evidence of the solid foundations we built together.

“Remarkably, both Melissa and Vicky welcomed new babies during our time working together, yet their drive and determination never wavered. Their commitment to their business has been truly inspiring.”

Cllr Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Business Start Up programme provides dedicated support for our new local businesses.

“This support has helped Melissa and Vicky to develop and set out their growth plan and strategy for Beyond the Bump, helping them overcome challenges and grow their business including securing their first premises where they will continue to deliver their services and classes.”

The Warwickshire Start-Up Business Support programme is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025/26.