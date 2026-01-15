Warwickshire Youth Council launches grant fund to support local youth projects

The Warwickshire Youth Council is pleased to announce the opening of its Project Grant Fund 2026.

The Warwickshire Youth Council is pleased to announce the opening of its Project Grant Fund, aimed at supporting the county’s community and voluntary organisations that provide essential services for young people aged 11-17.

The Warwickshire Youth Council Project Grant Fund is designed to strengthen youth provision in three key areas: crime and safety, experience in schools, and mental health. The funding supports projects running over a 12-month period, ensuring initiatives are accessible to young people at times and in locations that suit their needs. Grants of up to £5,000 are available with applications open from Friday 16 January to Sunday 8 February 2026.

Councillor George Finch, Warwickshire County Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “As a child friendly county, we are dedicated to ensuring young people have the support and opportunities they need to thrive. This grant fund will enable local organisations to deliver projects that promote good mental health, improve safety and support positive experiences in school, helping to secure the long-term wellbeing of Warwickshire’s young people.

We encourage all eligible organisations to apply and make a real difference in the lives of our children and young people.”

In 2024, HAND IN HAND CIC, working in partnership with ArtLABRTRY, was one of the successful recipients of the Warwickshire Youth Council Project Grant. The organisations delivered a Ukrainian Youth Group project which was a highly successful and uplifting programme for young people aged 12 - 19, offering creative exploration, cultural connection and a sense of belonging. The Warwickshire Youth Council grant fund supported visits to galleries and museums, introducing participants to a wide range of modern, classical and photographic exhibitions. Artist-led workshops also allowed young people to explore new materials and creative techniques in a supportive environment.

Libby Esler, the founder of ArtLABRTRY said: “Our team is proud to have delivered a project that left a lasting, positive impact on the lives of the young people involved.”

Young people who took part in the project shared positive feedback, with one participant saying: “I had never been to so many galleries before. It helped me discover new ideas and feel inspired.”

Another young person added: “The project helped me feel happier and more confident. I loved visiting the galleries and making art with my friends.”

To be eligible for a grant, organisations must ensure their projects are inclusive, accessible without a referral system, and aim to make a positive impact on the lives of young people.

For more details and to apply, visit Information for Friends and Partners – Child Friendly Warwickshiree from 16 January. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in your community!

If you want to know more about Child Friendly Warwickshire, please email childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk or visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.