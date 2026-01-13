Support to stop smoking now available through Warwickshire GP practices

People in Warwickshire are being encouraged to make 2026 their smoke free year by accessing free, confidential stop smoking support through GP practices. Alongside existing support provided by Smo...

People in Warwickshire are being encouraged to make 2026 their smoke free year by accessing free, confidential stop smoking support through GP practices.

Alongside existing support provided by Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire, individuals can now access stop smoking support at their GP. Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is working with Integrated Primary Care (IPC) to provide the service, funded through the UK Government’s Smoke Free Generation Grant.

The GP-led service is available free of charge to people aged 12 and over who live, work, study, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire. It offers a tailored 12-week programme, including one-to-one support and practical tools such as Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) to help people quit smoking for good. Adults over 18 years of age may also be offered stop smoking medication and vapes where appropriate.

This new route to receive support is being implemented alongside the established stop smoking service from Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire, which is delivered by Fitter Futures in Warwickshire. If a GP does not yet offer the support directly, individuals will be provided support through another local practice or by Fitter Futures.

Using a stop smoking service makes it three times more likely that someone will quit successfully, making the start of 2026 an ideal time to access professional support and set a quit date.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, WCC’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Health and Social Care, said:

“It is common for people to make several attempts to quit smoking before they succeed, and we know that having the right support in place can make a real difference. With support now available through Warwickshire GPs, it’s easier than ever for people to get the help they need to quit smoking for good and lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives.”

Dr Ben Atkins, Associate Director of IPC, said:

“The health impacts of smoking are well known, but quitting is really challenging. GPs see first-hand the impact this has on patients’ physical and mental wellbeing, and we’re delighted to be working with Warwickshire County Council to support people to stop smoking for good.”

Find out more about local stop smoking services and the different ways to access support at smokefreecw.co.uk.

Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire is a collaboration between Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council and is funded by the UK Government. Integrated Primary Care is working with delivery partner, South Warwickshire GP Federation, to deliver the stop smoking service with GP practices across Warwickshire.