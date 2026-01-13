Development partner appointed to deliver new homes in Ilmington

A new partnership has been formed to deliver around 25 new homes in a Warwickshire village.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) has appointed Coventry-based Deeley Group, after a formal tender process, to bring forward the residential scheme at Mabels Farm in Ilmington.

Deeley Group will be working with WPDG to prepare a full planning application to submit to Stratford-on-Avon District Council, with early engagement already taking place with Ilmington Parish Council.

The proposed site has been allocated for homes in the Ilmington Neighbourhood Plan and will include a mix of house types and tenures, with the aim of providing homes for growing families and downsizers to stay in the area.

The scheme will include 35 per cent affordable homes along with improved access to the village centre and adjacent play area.

The proposed site is currently occupied by an existing farmhouse and associated barns, with detailed planning permission granted in March 2024 which will see the buildings replaced, relocated and rebuilt at a new location within the Warwickshire County Council owned farm.

WPDG was established by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.