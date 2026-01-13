Development partner appointed to deliver new homes in Ilmington

A new partnership has been formed to deliver around 25 new homes in a Warwickshire village.
Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) has appointed Coventry-based Deeley Group, after a formal tender process, to bring forward the residential scheme at Mabels Farm in Ilmington.
Deeley Group will be working with WPDG to prepare a full planning application to submit to Stratford-on-Avon District Council, with early engagement already taking place with Ilmington Parish Council.
The proposed site has been allocated for homes in the Ilmington Neighbourhood Plan and will include a mix of house types and tenures, with the aim of providing homes for growing families and downsizers to stay in the area.
The scheme will include 35 per cent affordable homes along with improved access to the village centre and adjacent play area.
The proposed site is currently occupied by an existing farmhouse and associated barns, with detailed planning permission granted in March 2024 which will see the buildings replaced, relocated and rebuilt at a new location within the Warwickshire County Council owned farm.
WPDG was established by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.
Tony Bunney, Senior Development Manager of Warwickshire Property & Development Group, said: “This partnership is a major step forward in enabling us to bring forward important new homes for the local community.
“Our team has already been speaking to and engaging with the Parish Council and the local community to ensure the new homes will be a good fit for the village.
“We’re looking forward to working with Deeley Group to bring forward the plans and will benefit from their experience in delivering homes in villages.
Eleanor Deeley, Joint Managing Director of Deeley Group, said: “As we enter our 90th year, this scheme builds on our proud history of delivering homes for communities across Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands.
“We’re pleased to have been appointed to work on this scheme with Warwickshire Property & Development Group and to bring through plans for high-quality homes that will blend in with the village’s character and meet local needs.”
Councillor Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are delighted that Deeley Group will be partnering with WPDG on this proposed development in Ilmington. This scheme will benefit from their heritage and experience as a respected and well-established housebuilder.
“Through these efforts, the County Council remains committed to unlocking the potential of local sites and maximising the county’s assets to deliver lasting benefits for our people and communities.”