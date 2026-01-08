Amber Weather Warning as Storm Goretti Brings Heavy Snow to Warwickshire

Residents across Warwickshire are being urged to prepare for severe winter weather as the Met Office confirms that Storm Goretti will arrive later today.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy snowfall and significant disruption from Thursday evening (8 January) through Friday morning (9 January).

Up to 15cm of snow is expected in some areas, particularly on higher ground, before spreading to lower levels overnight. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and check travel conditions before setting out, as snowy and icy roads could lead to delays and hazardous driving conditions.

The sharp drop in temperature also poses risks for vulnerable members of the community, with potential impacts on health and social care services. Low indoor temperatures can have a serious impact on health, especially for older people and those who have a medical condition. In these conditions try to heat regularly used rooms to at least 18°C, keep bedroom windows closed at night and wear several layers of thinner clothes, which offers greater warmth than one thick layer. Also, please look out for friends or neighbours who may need some extra support during this time, and check that they have adequate supplies of food and medication.

Talking about the weather warning, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr George Finch said:

With Storm Goretti on its way, temperatures will fall sharply. Please check in on friends, family, and neighbours who may be more vulnerable to the cold and make sure they can keep warm during this period of severe weather.

Please avoid unnecessary travel where possible. If you do need to travel, take extra care on the roads. While most routes will be gritted, black ice remains a risk. Avoid sudden braking and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

Warwickshire County Council’s gritters are out on priority routes, and conditions are monitored continuously. However, while gritting reduces risk, it cannot prevent all ice, especially when temperatures remain low for prolonged periods. Details of gritting routes can be found here.

Residents are also reminded to stay away from frozen lakes, rivers, and ponds. Do not allow children to play on ice and keep dogs on leads near frozen water. Falling through ice can have deadly consequences. For more advice, see Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s guidance. Watch the safety video here.

For practical advice on preparing for cold weather and staying safe, visit the Warwickshire Resilience Forum.

Parents/Carers are asked to keep an eye on any updates from their local schools around any closure arrangements, and information, where known, will be shared on www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schoolclosures

To monitor updates on changes to the weather please visit The Met Office.