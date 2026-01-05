Support available for anyone struggling with alcohol this January

January is a time when many people cut back on drinking, but for those struggling with alcohol, it’s also a vital opportunity to seek help.

Alcohol Change highlight that there are an estimated 600,000 dependent drinkers in England alone, people who are in a relationship with alcohol that is bringing them and their families ill-health, conflict and pain. Four in five of them are receiving no treatment. *

Drinking in excess can lead to serious health, social and financial consequences, and Warwickshire County Council wants residents to know that free, confidential support is available locally through Change Grow Live (CGL).

CGL, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council, offers a comprehensive range of services for adults and young people affected by alcohol misuse. These include:

Free and confidential assessments

Structured treatment plans and psychosocial support

Detox and rehabilitation pathways

Specialist services for young people and families

Harm reduction initiatives, including supervised consumption and needle exchange

Anyone can access these services at hubs in Leamington Spa, Nuneaton and Rugby, or online. Warwickshire County Council also provides practical advice for reducing alcohol intake, such as pacing drinks, keeping a diary, and scheduling alcohol-free days. For those looking to start the conversation around reducing alcohol intake, the Alcohol Change UK Try Dry app is recommended for goal setting and tracking progress.



Cllr Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said: “January offers reflection on all aspects of our lives, if this reflection is around alcohol intake, don’t worry, you can get help if it is impacting on your health and wellbeing. We know that family and friends may be concerned too. Our commissioned service, Change Grow Live, offers free, practical, and confidential drug and alcohol advice alongside ongoing support.”



If you are worried about your own drinking or someone you know please do reach out to Change Grow Live Warwickshire - www.changegrowlive.org Drug & Alcohol service - Warwickshire | Change Grow Live (can we change to Warwickshire page) For more information on local services, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/drugs National advice and tools are available at www.alcoholchange.org.uk and www.drinkaware.co.uk/tools