Chickenpox vaccination offered to children across Warwickshire from January 2026

January 2026 sees the introduction of an update to the childhood immunisation schedule, the MMRV vaccine, which now includes protection against chickenpox as well as Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella (chicken pox) will be offered as a combined vaccine - ensuring a comprehensive coverage against the four main highly contagious diseases for children. The combined vaccine means fewer doses and fewer appointments.

The vaccination, which also has a Porcine gelatine free alternative, is given in two doses, as follows:

First dose – at 12 months, alongside other routine vaccinations

Second dose – at 18 months, earlier than previous vaccination schedule for the second MMR dose



If you haven’t had the two doses above, a catch-up vaccination can be administered.



If you haven’t had the two doses above, a catch-up vaccination can be administered. Catch up programme – between November 2026 and March 2028, for children aged 3 years and 4 months up to 6 years who have not had chickenpox or a previous dose of the varicella dose.

Should you have any questions or queries relating to the childhood vaccine schedule – please do contact your GP.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Please do come forward for the MMRV to help safeguard your child. The MMRV vaccination offers protection from chickenpox and the complications that come with the virus, which can cause skin infections, pneumonia and brain inflammation. Whilst this is the first time for the UK to have a combined vaccination – the chickenpox vaccine has been safely used for decades and is already part of the routine vaccine schedules in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany.”

The rollout of the vaccination programme began on January 1, 2026, through GP surgeries. Parents will be contacted via GP surgeries – so please do look out for a text message or/and a message from the NHS app.

For more information, please visit Free chickenpox vaccination offered for first time to children - GOV.UK