Warwickshire residents among New Years Honours List

Warwickshire's former Early Years lead and one of its deputy Lord Lieutenants are among the 14 extraordinary Warwickshire people recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list for 2026.

The New Year’s Honours are awarded each year to recipients who have made outstanding contributions to society, community, or their area of work, and this year 14 people either living in or working in Warwickshire have been recognised. Individual honours are usually announced twice a year to mark The King’s official birthday, and the New Year’s Honours at the end of December.

The New Year’s Honours recipients for 2026 with links to Warwickshire are:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Sarah-Jane Perry from Kenilworth for services to squash as a player and as a grass roots champion and mentor.

Anna Rose, of Rugby, for public service as head of the Planning Advisory Service.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Valerie Birchall from Stratford-upon-Avon for services to public libraries and to culture.

Rebecca Bollands of Kenilworth and Head Teacher at Earlsdon Primary School in Coventry for services to cultural education in the West Midlands.

Beth Gibson of Nuneaton and Head of Attendance and Inclusive Pathways at Birmingham City Council for services to education.

Amanda King of Binley Woods and formerly Early Years Strategic Lead at Warwickshire County Council for services to early years education.

Louise Richards of Leamington Spa, co-founder and Executive Director of Motionhouse for services to dance.

Clare Sawdon JP DL of Hatton, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Magistrate and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Bench for services to justice.

Craig Wilson of Stratford-upon-Avon for services to enterprise and to the economy as Chief Executive Officer of Williams Advanced Engineering.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Peter Crathorne of Henley-in-Arden for services to the local community.

David Eadon of Rugby for services to the community.

Naomi Issitt of Rugby and founder of OurJay Foundation for services to defibrillator training and awareness.

Colin Wells of Coventry and an Ambulance Support volunteer for voluntary service.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Congratulations, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, to all of Warwickshire’s New Year’s Honours recipients.

These are people who help to make Warwickshire the best it can be by supporting our local communities in extraordinary ways.

Whether it be through outstanding work in their fields, or for the time and passion that they generously give to their communities, they are making a huge difference to our lives in Warwickshire and we are proud of each and every one of them.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“These incredible people have used their time and their skills to bring benefits to Warwickshire, put the county on the map and make it a better place to live, work in or visit and we all benefit as a result.

"There remain many unsung heroes who have made terrific contributions to public life. If you know of one, do consider nominating them for an honour or award so that they too can get the recognition they deserve.”

Details on how to nominate are available here: www.gov.uk/honours