Think personal safety while celebrating the New Year

As we approach January, we’re focusing on personal safety when you’re out and about during the nighttime for New Year’s Eve celebrations, with some fire safety advice if you are planning on celebrating with fireworks.

Winter of Action in Warwickshire

As part of the Home Office’s national Winter of Action campaign, partner agencies working together as the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board are working to keep town centres safer during this busy period.

This involves activity to tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime, street crime and offences linked to the nighttime economy.

The partners want our Warwickshire town centres to remain safe, welcoming places for everyone during one of the busiest times of the year – and you can play your part.

Keeping yourself safe while you celebrate and shop

Keep you and your belongings safe when you’re celebrating the New Year and when doing any January sales shopping.

To stay safe on a night out, keep track of your drinks, as excessive alcohol consumption can increase your vulnerability and risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Pace yourself and plan your journey home in advance. Pre-book a licensed taxi, use public transport, or arrange a lift with a designated driver.

Keep your drink in sight, buy your own, and never leave it unattended even if it is non-alcoholic.

High streets and shopping areas get busy over Christmas. Keep your bag securely fastened and in sight. Wallets and phones in back pockets are easy targets.

Stay alert, protect your valuables! And don’t forget to #Shopkind and be polite to staff.

Ending the year with a bang? Stay firework safe!

One common cause of incidents around New Year’s Eve is the use of fireworks and sparklers at home.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking Warwickshire residents to minimise the risk of injury to themselves, their friends and their families, by following some safety guidelines.

The safest way to celebrate with fireworks is to attend a public display. However, if you decide to set off fireworks at home, only ever buy fireworks from a legitimate supplier, and make sure they have the CE mark.

Store the fireworks in a box until it’s time to set them off and follow the instructions closely. Position them in an open space well away from any structures.

Ensure children are supervised at all times and make sure a responsible adult sets off the fireworks and they have not been drinking alcohol - alcohol and fireworks are not a good combination!

Wishing you a happy and safe New Year 2026!

For more information visit: Safe In Warwickshire – www.safeinwarwickshire.com

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service: community fire safety - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home