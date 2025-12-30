Parents have less than two weeks to apply for their child’s 2026 Reception or Junior School place

Parents and carers who have children who are due to start in Reception or to move to a Junior School in September 2026 have only till 4pm on Thursday 15 January&...

Parents and carers who have children who are due to start in Reception or to move to a Junior School in September 2026 have only till 4pm on Thursday 15 January to apply for their school place. With less than two weeks to go, Warwickshire County Council say there are still around 2,000 parents and carers yet to submit their application for a Reception place and around 200 that still need to apply for a Junior school place.

This deadline of 15 January applies to children born between 1 September 2021 and 31 August 2022, who must submit their application for a place in a Reception class in September 2026. The same deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school. This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name.

Applications should be made online at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace. All parents and carers who apply by the deadline will receive their child’s school offer on National Offer Day, 16 April 2026.

Applications that don’t meet the 15 January deadline will only be considered once those submitted on time have been made offers, by which time many schools will be full, and the child is much less likely to be offered a place at their preferred school.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, explains: “Starting school for the first time and moving to a junior school can feel like a big step, but we’re here to help you get started with your school application. The most important thing you can do is to get your application in by the 15 January deadline. If you are struggling with this, then let us know, as we can help. There’s also lots of advice and support on our website, including a handy directory of your local schools.”

To access further advice and support or to submit an application, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace.