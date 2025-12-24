​​​​​​​Less Than a Week Left to Have Your Say on Home to School Transport Policy Changes!

Warwickshire County Council is calling on residents to act now and share their views as the public consultation on proposed changes to the Home to School Transport Policy enters its final days.

The consultation closes on Sunday 4 January 2026, leaving less than a week for parents, carers, young people, and residents to provide feedback on updates aimed at improving fairness, consistency, and alignment with national guidance.

Proposed changes include:

Updating the policy to align with latest statutory guidance – to reflect recent changes in 2024 from the Department for Education to ensure compliance and best practice.

Amend non-statutory duties – to ensure that non-statutory transport support is clarified and made more consistent across the county.

Introduce a countywide approach for consistency – by streamlining the assessment process, ensuring our assessment methods align with other processes and services within Warwickshire County Council.

Update walking route assessments – to follow national safety standards and be consistent with our approach to walking routes.

Talking about the consultation, Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Time is running out! This is your chance to help shape a fair and sustainable home to school transport service for Warwickshire. We want to hear from parents, carers, young people, and residents because your feedback is vital in ensuring the policy works for everyone. “Our priority is to deliver a service that is equitable, efficient, and cost-effective, while meeting the needs of families across the county. The proposed changes are designed to bring greater clarity, consistency, and alignment with national guidance, making the system easier to understand and fairer for all.

“With less than a week left before the consultation closes, I strongly encourage everyone to take part and have their say today!”

To have your say, please visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/home-to-school/

You can also listen to the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast for more details.

All feedback will be reviewed and presented to Cabinet. If approved, the revised policy will apply to all applications submitted from 1 September 2026 onwards, including currently eligible pupils who have a change of circumstance such as a house or school move.

For current home to school transport arrangements, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport