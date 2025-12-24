We’re thrilled to wrap up our Christmas Calendar with a wonderful performance by Warwickshire Music, joined by the talented children of Westgate Primary School in Warwick.

Their joyful rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’ is the perfect musical finale to a year filled with community spirit and shared achievements.

From all of us at Warwickshire County Council, we wish everyone across the county and beyond a very Merry Christmas! However you choose to celebrate, we hope you find time to relax, recharge, and enjoy precious moments with friends and family as you welcome the New Year in a way that brings you happiness.

Throughout 2025, Warwickshire County Council has worked hand in hand with partners and communities to make meaningful progress, supporting our most vulnerable residents, driving innovation, uncovering local heritage, and creating opportunities. These successes reflect the dedication and collaboration that make Warwickshire such an exceptional place to live and work.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all partners, stakeholders, and communities for their continued support, which has been instrumental in these achievements.

From all of us at Warwickshire County Council, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!



