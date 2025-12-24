Christmas hampers bring festive joy to Warwickshire young people

A Warwickshire Christmas hamper initiative continues to bring comfort and joy to care leavers and those in need across the county, offering vital support to young people facing the chall...

A Warwickshire Christmas hamper initiative continues to bring comfort and joy to care leavers and those in need across the county, offering vital support to young people facing the challenges of living independently.

Former foster carer Norma Wilson, with support from Warwickshire County Council’s Children and Families Service, local charity Evelyn’s Gift, and other community and voluntary groups, has prepared 203 hampers this year. This includes 150 hampers for care leavers, 33 hampers for their children, and 20 hampers for families in need in her village.

Norma began preparing hampers over 27 years ago within Warwickshire County Council’s Rugby Children’s Team, and the project has grown into a much cherished tradition of giving. Each hamper includes essentials such as socks, gloves, food, and toothbrushes, as well as festive treats and a handwritten card signed “Love from Norma and people who care.”

Drawing on her experience as a foster carer for Warwickshire County Council - during which she cared for over 140 children - Norma understands the challenges faced by young people learning to live independently. Her hampers are a vital reminder that they are not alone.

Norma said: “It brings me great pleasure to provide hampers to those in need, especially when they may not get anything else at Christmas. I do it every year and have done for 27 years. It makes me happy to hear that they like them.”

Helen Smith, founder of Evelyn’s Gift, has been a key partner in supporting the initiative. The charity, set up in memory of Helen’s daughter Evelyn, rallies donations from businesses and individuals across Warwickshire, helping to ensure each hamper is brimming with thoughtfulness.

Norma also expressed gratitude to Puddle Duck Nursery, local businesses, and charities who support her year after year, and gave a special thank you to Calvin Smith, WCC’s Head of Family Help and all the County Council staff who raised funds through charity walks this year, including climbing Mount Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa).

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “Norma’s work is a true testament to the power of kindness and community spirit. Her hampers bring not just practical support but also hope and a sense of belonging to young people who might otherwise feel alone at Christmas. We are so grateful for her incredible dedication and the support of everyone who contributes to this wonderful initiative.”

Norma hopes her story will inspire others to give what they can: “The more people we can help, the better. Whether it’s donating money, organising workplace collections, or volunteering time, every contribution makes a difference. Christmas is a time for giving, and even the smallest gesture can mean the world to someone in need.”

----Merry Christmas---