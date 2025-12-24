Warwickshire County Council marks a Year of Progress and Partnership as 2025 draws to a close

As the festive season begins and 2025 comes to an end, Warwickshire County Council is reflecting on a year of achievement, resilience, and collaboration that has made a real difference to communities

across the county. From responding to emergencies to investing in the future, this has been a year defined by partnership and progress.

The year began with challenges, as January’s severe flooding saw Warwickshire firefighters rescue 12 people stranded in floodwater. Alongside this, we launched the Public Health Annual Report, opened a state-of-the-art fire training facility, and approved vital investment in specialist resourced provisions.

Throughout the year, Warwickshire has embraced innovation and sustainability. Electric vehicles became part of our mobile library service, and we proudly hosted Stage 4 of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s race. Alongside these achievements, we focused on strengthening communities, expanding transport links and celebrating local heroes whose acts of bravery and kindness remind us why Warwickshire is such a special place.

Young people have been at the heart of our work. From youth-led conferences and mental health podcasts to supported internships and work experience programmes, Warwickshire’s next generation has shaped the conversation and inspired change. We’ve also celebrated our rich heritage and culture, marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway, restoring Chesterton Windmill’s sails, and hosting exhibitions and festivals that brought people together. A previously lost Tudor portrait of King Henry VIII was even discovered hanging on the walls in Shire Hall!

Economic growth and opportunity have remained a priority, with over 350 businesses benefitting from the Skills Escalator Fund and new plans approved to help more people into work. Major road improvements, new bus services, and ambitious regeneration projects have strengthened connectivity and laid the foundations for the future.

As part of our Christmas Advent Calendar campaign, we have been shining a light on these achievements and thanking everyone who played a part in making Warwickshire the best it can be. Together, we’ve shown that progress is possible when communities and partners unite.

Talking about the last year, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor George Finch said: "This year has truly highlighted the strength and spirit of Warwickshire. Together, we’ve achieved incredible things, from supporting our most vulnerable residents to driving innovation, discovering history and shaping the future of our young people. “As we look ahead to 2026, our commitment is unwavering, to make Warwickshire a place where everyone can live their best life. For now, I hope you’re able to take some time to relax and enjoy the festive season with your loved ones and friends. “Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year!"

