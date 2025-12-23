Council highlights support available to help reduce loneliness this winter

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reminding residents that support services are available to anyone who may experience loneliness or isolation this winter, as colder weather and shorter daylight hours may reduce opportunities to meet-up with others.

Loneliness can be experienced by anyone, no matter their age or circumstance, and often has a negative impact on mental and physical health. This is why WCC is encouraging residents to practice the Five Ways to Wellbeing. By connecting with others, continuing to learn, staying physically active, giving time or support to others (such as through volunteering), and taking time to slow down and appreciate the world around them, individuals can improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Here are some ideas to help combat loneliness this winter:

Connect with others: Reach out to friends or family members, even for a quick call or text. Virtual meetups can also be a great way to stay connected.

Join a group or club: Look for local clubs or online communities that share the same interests. Whether it's a book club, a hobby group, or a fitness class, being part of a community can help with feeling more connected.

Volunteer: Helping others can be a great way to meet new people and feel a sense of purpose. Look for local volunteer opportunities or online options.

Stay active: Physical activity can boost mood and energy levels. Try to incorporate some form of exercise into the daily routine, whether it's a walk, yoga, or a workout class.

Practice self-care: Take time to do things that feel good, whether it's reading a book, taking a bath, or practicing mindfulness and meditation.

Seek help: If loneliness is affecting mental health, consider talking to someone or a counsellor, as they can provide support and strategies to help.

There are also a number of resources and services available on a local and national level to those who are struggling with loneliness, including:

Campaign to End Loneliness – a website that can help with dealing with feelings of loneliness.

Wellbeing for Warwickshire – a countywide service for anyone who needs support with their mental health and wellbeing. This support can be face-to-face, over the phone on 0800 616171, or online. The service offers drop-in hubs, one-to-one support, online counselling, dedicated phone line and online chat, and free courses and workshops to improve mental health.

Key Ring – A community links service for those who are experiencing social isolation and/or would like one-to-one support to access and engage in the local community.

NHS – information shared by the NHS about how to deal with loneliness.

Living Well – WCC’s webpage that brings together information and services to help people stay connected and improve mental health and wellbeing.

For those who would like further help and support with feelings of loneliness or social isolation, resources are available on the Warwickshire County Council loneliness webpage.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want to reassure residents who may be feeling lonely or socially isolated at this time of year that help and support is available. From websites with advice to phone calls and in-person conversations, the county's support services are available to help reduce loneliness in a way that best suits your needs.