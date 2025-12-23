Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Safe and Well Checks

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

During periods of cold weather, we may be reaching for the heaters or using our fires to warm us up.

Stay warm safely, if you or someone you know would benefit from a free Safe and Well check from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, then get in touch to book it, today - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1/apply-safe-well-visit

Safe and Well checks are a great way to get fire safety advice and make sure your home is equipped with the right alarms and escape routes.

Looking out for each other is what makes a great community, and these checks can be a real help, especially for those who may be more vulnerable.

We will also provide advice on: