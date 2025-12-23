Wood Burners

Stay Safe this Holiday Season

Wood Burners:

Wood-burning stoves and open fires are a great way to stay warm and cosy, but what you burn really matters.

 

Please remember:

 

  • Always use seasoned wood and check it with a moisture meter - dry wood should have 20% moisture or less.
     
  • Avoid house coal and choose approved solid fuels for cleaner, more efficient burning.
     
  • Never burn treated wood or household waste, as they release harmful toxins into your home.
     
  • Keep your stove maintained and have your chimney swept regularly for a safe, healthy winter.

 

For more information, please visit https://uk-air.defra.gov.uk/assets/documents/reports/cat09/1901291307_Ready_to_Burn_Web.pdf

Published: 23rd December 2025

