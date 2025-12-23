Stay Safe this Holiday Season
Wood Burners:
Wood-burning stoves and open fires are a great way to stay warm and cosy, but what you burn really matters.
Please remember:
- Always use seasoned wood and check it with a moisture meter - dry wood should have 20% moisture or less.
- Avoid house coal and choose approved solid fuels for cleaner, more efficient burning.
- Never burn treated wood or household waste, as they release harmful toxins into your home.
- Keep your stove maintained and have your chimney swept regularly for a safe, healthy winter.
For more information, please visit https://uk-air.defra.gov.uk/assets/documents/reports/cat09/1901291307_Ready_to_Burn_Web.pdf