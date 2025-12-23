Did you know that young people aged 14 or older with a learning disability are eligible for a free annual health check provided by the NHS?

Annual Health Checks

People with a learning disability often have poorer physical and mental health than other people. This does not need to be the case.

It is important that everyone over the age of 14 who is on their doctor's learning disability register has an annual health check.

An annual health check can help you stay well by talking to a doctor or nurse about your health and finding any problems early, so they can be sorted out.

You do not have to be ill to have a health check – in fact, most people have their annual health check when they are feeling well.

If you are worried about seeing a doctor, or there is anything they can do to make your appointment better, let the doctor or nurse know.

They can make changes to help you. These are called reasonable adjustments.

Learning disabilities - Annual health checks - NHS

A health check presents an opportunity for you and your child to discuss any health or well-being concerns with a GP or nurse.

It allows GPs to detect and treat potential health issues at an early stage. This proactive approach helps young people acquire new skills for self-care, fostering their independence and enabling them to lead happier, healthier lives.

For more information, you can watch a video on the Annual Health Check https://youtu.be/bv40HjCTx_g?si=z7KRFNO4eR0QsrKS