Fair Chance employer programme expands with the addition of the Chamber of Commerce

The Fair Chance Employer programme from Warwickshire County Council has welcomed a new employer, supporting inclusive recruitment and employment.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce joins an ever-growing number of businesses and organisations to pledge with the programme, which is managed by Warwickshire Skills Hub at Warwickshire County Council.

Launched in 2022, the programme now has 88 members, each committed to adopting a fully inclusive approach to their recruitment and HR practises.

The programme is open to any Warwickshire business and offers employers support in creating a diverse application, interview and onboarding process and ongoing in-work support should the individual and business require it.

The Fair Chance Jobs Portal is a tool developed as a part of the Programme to help bridge the gap between the Fair Chance candidates looking for paid employment and the Fair Chance employers looking for staff.

The Chamber is an integral component of the wide array of business support available across Warwickshire, and is a very welcome addition to the Fair Chance membership. The Chamber immediately added three new vacancies to the Fair Chance Job Portal which carries inclusive opportunities available to all member businesses.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Rob Howard, said:

“It is great news that Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has become a Fair Chance Employer. The Fair Chance Employment Programme had proved a huge success and to have almost 100 members in its first three years shows the commitment across businesses in our county.

“The Chamber does so much excellent work to support businesses, it is great to have them on board. It is a perfect fit.”

Matthew Hammersley, HR manager for the Chamber, added:

“We are delighted to join the Warwickshire Fair Chance Employer Programme, and we’ve already added jobs to the portal.

“As a Chamber, we are committed to a fully inclusive approach to recruitment and HR and joining the programme is a further demonstration of that and we’d encourage other businesses and organisations across the region to do the same.”

Learn more about the Warwickshire Fair Chance Employer Programme at fairchancejobs.warwickshire.gov.uk.

