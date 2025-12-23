Warwickshire County Council reminds residents of support available this festive season

The festive season often brings joy and togetherness, but for many people it can also be a time of stress, loneliness and added pressures.

Social, family or financial challenges, mental health struggles, or concerns about wellbeing can feel overwhelming. Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reminding residents that they are not alone, and that free, confidential support is available from a range of services. These include the countywide Think Pharmacy First campaign, mental health and loneliness support, adult social care, community safety around being aware of spiking of drinks when out and about, sexual health, and help for children and young people throughout the winter months.

Shade Agboola Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Social, family and financial pressures can feel overwhelming, especially during winter. Warwickshire County Council wants everyone to know they are not alone. Free, confidential support is available for mental health and loneliness, adult social care, sexual health, community safety, and help for children and young people. Please reach out, support is here when you need it."

As part of the Pharmacy First campaign, people are reminded that winter is a busy time for A&E and local pharmacies can provide quick, expert advice for minor ailments. Pharmacists can help with coughs, colds, aches and pains, offer guidance on medicines, and even provide prescriptions for some conditions without the need to see a GP. For more information, please go to www.nhs.uk and search Pharmacy First.

For those feeling stressed, anxious, lonely or overwhelmed, the Five Ways to Wellbeing is a great way to boost your physical and mental health. Find out more from warwickshire.gov.uk/fivewaystowellbeing

Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line, which operates 24/7 throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day and bank holiday, can be reached on 0800 616171. Visit wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/

The Wellbeing Line can also signpost to other elements of the Wellbeing for Warwickshire Service, and also to other mental health and wellbeing support.

More details on a range of mental health and wellbeing support, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

Young people can access online support via Kooth, a free, anonymous online counselling and wellbeing support for young people aged 11-25 (www.kooth.com), Childline, a confidential helpline offering support and advice (www.childline.org.uk or call 0800 1111) and Young Minds – Mental health information and crisis support for young people (www.youngminds.org.uk) .

More details of resources and support available for children and young people can be found at: Mental health services for young people - Warwickshire County Council

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm can find help at www.dearlife.org.uk For urgent support, please call 111 (or visit 111.nhs.uk) and choose the mental health option. Calls will be answered by a trained mental health professional who will be able to quickly assess the situation and determine whether an urgent referral is required. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

For those needing adult social care, Warwickshire County Council provides advice and practical support for older people, people with disabilities, people with long-term illnesses, mental health issues, substance misuse problems, family or friends who care for others through its Customer Service Centre on 01926 359190.

Cold weather brings increased risks of falls due to ice, snow and slippery surfaces. Residents are advised to plan ahead, avoid rushing, dress warmly with non-slip footwear, and carry a mobile phone when outdoors. At home, clear clutter, ensure good lighting, stock up on nutritious food and stay connected with family and friends. Guidance is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adultsocialcare

Community safety is also a priority during the festive period. Spiking is a crime and can happen to anyone. It occurs when someone adds alcohol or drugs to a drink, food, vape, or even injects them via a needle, often with motives such as theft or sexual assault. If spiking is suspected, residents should seek help immediately, alert venue staff, and report to the police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Common signs include:

Confusion

Nausea

Hallucinations

Disorientation

Difficulty communicating and unconsciousness.

Sexual health matters all year round. Don’t forget Coventry and Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub provides:

Free and confidential services available for all ages

STI testing and treatment

Contraception including free condoms

Emergency contraception following unprotected sex (also available from selected Community Pharmacies)

HIV treatment and care

PEP and PrEP (post and pre-exposure prophylaxis following sexual exposure to HIV)

Vaccinations (including Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B, Mpox and MenB)

Please call to book, attend a walk-in clinic or order a STI test kit delivered to you. Clinic dates and opening times can be found here - thesexualhealthhub.co.uk/coventry-and-warwickshire

For more information on loneliness and social isolation, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness

Loneliness is also being highlighted as part of the council’s wider Winter Wellness campaign find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness