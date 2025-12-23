Make 2026 the year you go smoke free for good

Free support is available in Coventry and Warwickshire to help smokers stick to their resolutions and quit for good.

Watch: https://youtu.be/-ZSlihVFQ1Y

People in Coventry and Warwickshire are being encouraged to start the new year smoke free, supported by free, confidential local support.

Through Smoke Free Coventry & Warwickshire, individuals can access a free 12-week programme designed to give them the best possible chance of quitting smoking successfully. Support available includes expert advice, nicotine replacement therapy, stop smoking medication and free access to the Smoke Free app, all tailored to individual needs.

Using a stop smoking service can triple the chances of quitting for good compared to doing it alone, making the start of the year an ideal time to set a quit date and access support.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Health & Social Care at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Many people make several attempts to quit smoking before they succeed, and that’s completely normal. What we know is that having the right support in place makes a real difference. Our service is free, confidential and open to anyone who lives, works or is registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire.”

By setting a quit date for 1 January, people can take a positive step towards improving both their physical and mental health and make 2026 a smoke free year.

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Sport and Health, at Coventry City Council, said: “Setting a date to stop smoking takes a lot of determination and there is help here in Coventry. Whatever reason you have to quit smoking, you need to know that you are not alone - there are many others going through the same process. “Over the past year, thousands of people in Coventry and Warwickshire have been supported to stop smoking by their local service. So, why not make 2026 your year? Quitting smoking is the single best thing you can do to improve your health and wellbeing, and your local stop smoking service is ready and waiting to go on this journey with you.”

More information about the service and how to access support is available at smokefreecw.co.uk.

Smoke Free Coventry & Warwickshire is a collaboration between Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, and is funded by the UK Government.